5 Unique Savoury Cocktails to Try in Hong Kong This Month

Forget sweetness: the flavour notes of a growing breed of cocktails include umami, salty, spicey, briny and meaty. And with a new Hong Kong bar dedicated to such unusual concoctions opening this month, what better time for us to take a walk on the savoury side than now?

Artifact’s Caviar Martini

From industry heavyweights Beckaly Franks and Ezra Star, the newly opened, cave-like, Artifact bar aims to be a continuation of the Japanese caviar-focused tasting menu from its adjacent sister restaurant. Linking the two experiences via ingredients from the chef’s kitchen, this caviar martini is made with, gin, vermouth, caviar, and nori oil. Using British gin, it’s a crisp and refreshing version of a martini, while the caviar adds body and volume. As described in the tasting notes, each sip is “almost like sitting by the ocean yet somehow under it”. Caviar with your caviar martini? From the delectable bar-bites menu, don’t miss the indulgent caviar platter, complete with blinis and garnishes.

Artifact, LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central

Fat Washed Bacon Martini at The Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

It makes sense when you learn the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse, with its dark wooden decor and sultry vibe, was once the happening ’90s nightclub JJ’s. Fortunately, the Steakhouse is still bringing on the good vibes with its impressive Prohibition-inspired cocktail menu. The Fat Washed Bacon Martini is from the Mixologist Laboratory, where head mixologist Drew Chigorimbo shows off his talent. It’s made using a fat-washing technique that injects bacon flavours into Beluga vodka; vermouth is then added before the drink is garnished with a piece of crisp bacon. Now serving a weekend brunch menu, complete with free-flow option and a DIY Bloody Mary Station, the Steakhouse seems to the happening spot all over again.

Grand Hyatt Steakhouse, Lobby Level, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai

The Savoury Project’s Thai Beef Salad

If the line outside of COA is anything to go by, this new opening from the same team could prove to be just as popular. Created in response to client requests for alternatives to sweet, floral or fruity notes, The Savoury Project promises to offer a unique experience with a menu comprised solely of solely savoury drinks. The ingredients of the suitably named Thai Beef Salad cocktail read like a salad recipe: beef, peanut, coconut, bird’s eye chili, kaffir lime and rum; the drink is then aged for three days to ensure full integration of flavours into the spirit.

The Savoury Project, 4 Staunton Street, Soho

Yamanba at Gishiki Lounge

We’re told the idea behind Gishiki came about when the King of Thailand turned up too early for dinner in the Bangkok restaurant Sushi Zo, but found nowhere to wait. That omission was remedied when Sushi Zo opened its Hong Kong branch, with the elegant Gishiki right alongside it. Its new Japanese-inspired drinks menu is certainly fit for a king, as well as showcasing head mixologist Billy Lau’s confidence and creativity. Featuring ingredients such as birch sap, blue cheese and celeriac, Lau aims to challenge his customer rather than simply please them – and we especially love his Yamanba cocktail, made from Rittenhouse rye whiskey, shiitake mushroom, onion shoots, nori tincture and black winter truffle.

Gishiki, LG103, Block 1, Hollywood Road, Central

Argo’s XO Negroni

A visit to the Four Season Hotel Hong Kong’s Argo Bar, with its luxurious polished interiors, always feels like a special occasion. Its menu pays homage to this city, aiming to trigger feelings of familiarity and curiosity via flavours significant to the fragrant harbour. In the XO Negroni the team has recreated a vegan version of the famous Cantonese XO sauce (typically created with dried seafood, chillies and ham), by deconstructed the condiment’s flavours and translating them into a cocktail. It’s made with XO-infused vermouth, Campari, mezcal, Aperol and bitters, then garnished with a sliced mushroom – and somehow it totally works.

Argo, 8 Finance Street, Central

