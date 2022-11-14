Beauty and Beyond: In Conversation with Lisa Tse

Miss Hong Kong 2020 and Prestige 40 Under 40 2021 honouree LISA TSE discusses her post-pageant career, character building through competition and the gift of gratitude

What have you been working on since Miss Hong Kong 2020?

Since being crowned Miss Hong Kong, I’ve had opportunities to do a lot of charity work; I shot some sitcoms and invested in a company called Future Salad. Since my investment, I also became the company’s chief brand officer, which allows me to work and learn the business side alongside my TV work.

You are a trained nurse. Have any aspects of the profession helped in your career?

The UK treats every patient with person- centred care, which means we adapt our care depending on the patient’s needs. We don’t just treat their illness. We look after their overall wellbeing. So after winning the pageant, I’ve made an effort to share health and wellbeing tips, spread positivity and – I hope – motivate others to become a healthier version of themselves.

Did the competition help build your character in any way?

Yes, it did for sure. It helped me build confidence in myself. It pushed me to face any fears I had and become a stronger person from it. At the time, I didn’t realise how much confidence I was building; it just helped me let go of self-doubt and become the strong person I am today.

What did you learn from travelling the world?

I’ve always loved travelling and in 2019 I had the opportunity to travel to Zambia and work for a month in a local hospital. I found this an eye-opening experience and realised how lucky I was to have been born in a first-world country. From birth, I’ve had free education and medical care. Just having this makes us so fortunate, and it made me want always to help people who are less lucky than I am.

What’s the value of beauty pageants at this time?

The value for me is much more than the actual pageant. It was an opportunity to start a new life in an exciting city where my dad was born, and be able to work here and enhance my knowledge of a culture I grew up loving.