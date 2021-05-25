Our brands
Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 Brings Out the City’s Art Crowd

By Jeremy Wong
25 May 2021
Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 Brings Out the City’s Art Crowd

Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 brought much excitement to the city last week, attracting some of the city’s most significant faces to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for the annual art extravaganza on its opening night on May 19.

Socialites, influencers and stars emerged from months of social distancing to support the 104 exhibiting galleries and admire the art on display, which sees a greater emphasis on historic Asian works this year, as well as a slew of younger artists such as Hong Kong’s own Firenze Lai, Belgian painter Harold Ancart, Mexico’s Gabriel de la Morta and more.

Leading international galleries like David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian and Lehman Maupin are back, alongside Hong Kong’s own Alison Fine Arts, Blindspot Gallery and regional players like China’s Beijing Commune, Taiwan’s TKG+ and Japan’s Ota Fine Arts.

On Preview Day on the 19th, we spotted Queenie Rosita Law, Alvin Goh and Wyman Wong along with top influencers such as Veronica Li and Aiko Yeung at the preview. Swipe through our gallery to see who attended Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 this year.

  • Queenie Rosita Law
  • Alvin Goh and Aron Shershow
  • Aiko Yeung and Veronica Lam
  • Lesley Chiang
  • Ying Kwok and Phoebe Hui
  • Sandy Ip, Feiping Chang, Oceana Ou, Emily Lam and Elly Lam
  • Michelle Chen
  • Wyman Wong
  • Mahnaz Lee
  • Sally Lo
  • Ruth Chao and Levin Gehren
  • Veronica Li
  • Kayla Wong and Elaine Chen
  • Tiffany Chan
  • Jonathan Cheung
  • Shirley Tsui and Bobby Chan
  • Stephen Hung
  • Stephanie Ko and Nydia Zhang
  • Caroline Roberts
  • Jasmin Pang
  • Yancy Wong
  • The city’s wackiest also turned up at Art Basel Hong Kong
Guests at Art Basel Hong Kong 2021
