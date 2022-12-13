facebook

Bvlgari Throws “I Believe in Wonder” Party to Welcome the Holiday Season

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
13 Dec 2022
Bvlgari Throws “I Believe in Wonder” Party to Welcome the Holiday Season
People & Events
Bvlgari Throws “I Believe in Wonder” Party to Welcome the Holiday Season

With Christmas around the corner, Bvlgari pulled out all the stops to throw the first of many Christmas parties in town.

On 29 November, the Roman jeweller invited celebrities and familiar faces to its flagship boutique in Landmark Charter for a holiday soiree replete with gorgeous jewels and dazzling accessories. The “I Believe in Wonder” Christmas party was attended by celebrities Louise Wong, Karena Lam and Joyce Cheng, as well as VIP guests including Emily Lam, Elly Lam, Feiping Chang, Colleen Fung, Amanda Strang, Esther Sham and more.

  • Joyce Cheng, Karena Lam, Louise Wong
  • Joyce Cheng
  • Karena Lam
  • Louise Wong
  • Colleen Yu Fung, Emily Lam-Ho, Anne Wang Liu, Amanda Strang
  • Emily Lam-Ho
  • Colleen Yu Fung
  • Feiping Chang
  • Elly Lam
  • (From Left) Elly Lam, Collen Yu Fung, Emily Lam-Ho, Anne Wang Liu, Justine Lee, Alison Chan and Feiping Chang
  • Alison Chan
  • Esther Sham
  • Amanda Strang
  • Isabella Liang
  • Anne Wang Liu
  • Antonia da Cruz

You Might Also Like…

Bvlgari Jewellery christmas events
Bvlgari Throws “I Believe in Wonder” Party to Welcome the Holiday Season

PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.