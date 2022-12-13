Bvlgari Throws “I Believe in Wonder” Party to Welcome the Holiday Season

With Christmas around the corner, Bvlgari pulled out all the stops to throw the first of many Christmas parties in town.

On 29 November, the Roman jeweller invited celebrities and familiar faces to its flagship boutique in Landmark Charter for a holiday soiree replete with gorgeous jewels and dazzling accessories. The “I Believe in Wonder” Christmas party was attended by celebrities Louise Wong, Karena Lam and Joyce Cheng, as well as VIP guests including Emily Lam, Elly Lam, Feiping Chang, Colleen Fung, Amanda Strang, Esther Sham and more.