Christmas 2022: The Best Festive Lights and Displays in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a magical place year-round, but never more so than at Christmas. With strings of glistening lights and glittering Christmas trees, the city is never in short supply of thoroughly excellent festive light displays. With Christmas markets popping up, stalls groaning with pies, and ice rinks becoming casual hangout spots, it a magical time of the year. But you will agree that the sparkling light draping from building to building is the most exciting sign that Christmas is well underway.
Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? With the countdown to December 25 officially on, it’s time to start planning which Christmas light display you’ll be visiting first. Then, let the incredible twinkly extravaganzas inspire your own Christmas lights. From the classic angels to the theme displays, these outrageous holiday illuminations stand out beyond just thousands of strands of lights! They aren’t your average neighbourhood Christmas decorations. Instead, we’re talking tall trees, illuminated rinks, and twinkle lights so incredible that they set actual records.
A trip to one of these gleaming venues will spark wonder and joy this holiday season. Ready to have the best Christmas yet? You’ll find all the best Hong Kong lights and displays in this list.
Christmas in Hong Kong: Most stunning lights and displays
Pull on that Christmas jumper, as it is time to go big. Happy holidays!
(Hero and feature image credits: Wikimedia Commons)
This story first appeared here.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Hong Kong has no shortage of stunning Christmas decorations, but you should move Harbour City to the very top of your itinerary. Harbour City is turning the Ocean Terminal Forecourt into Unicorn Paradise this Christmas. Enjoy the specially designed merry-go-rounds with four wandering unicorns – Dreamy Bubble, Harmony Ocean, Twinkle Skylar Jolly Trinity. The 10-metre-tall tree and the Unicorn Merry-Go-Round Palace are waiting to enthral you!
Image credit: harbourcity.com.hk
Have the most magical Christmas at Disneyland. The giant Christmas tree and the snowflakes will remind you of Lapland. With Duffy and Friends in the Winter Wonderland and the Disney Live in Concert, Disneyland promises double the fun this year. Another can’t-miss attraction? The fantasy gardens with photo booths.
The Healing Christmas in Town at New Town Plaza and HomeSquare greets you with alpacas figures inspired by the adorable creatures in Peru. In addition to a Christmas light display that illuminates the Starlight Garden, there are photo spots and even more fairy lights during the festive season. Finally, don’t miss the Alpaca Christmas Carnival, featuring alpaca-themed games and transparent snow globes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Pacific Place is putting up a spectacular Christmas show with parades and festive bands. Marvel at the grand Santa Hall and take pics with the Santa Squad crew as they rock out lively tunes from the Christmas DJ booth. You can take the reins of Santa’s famous sleigh and unravel sensational shopping rewards along the way. So, are you ready to meet Rudolph and all the reindeer?
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Make your way to Tai Kwun for the most spectacular displays and a 12-meter-tall Christmas tree. Extravagant light shows and an array of circus performances will be a part of the festivities. The illuminations will leave you breathless, thanks to an extravagantly choreographed display.
Image credit: Flickr
It can be safe to say that Hong Kong’s yuletide offerings rival New York City’s, with street displays, holiday markets, and concerts galore. Discovery Bay transforms into a European winter wonderland with Santa’s elves, festive lights and decorations this year. Prepare to be thoroughly overwhelmed with the parades and illuminations.
Image credit: visitdiscoverybay.com