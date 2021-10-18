La Prairie held a pop-up event at Pedder Building in Central on October 8, where it exhibited an installation from Art Basel by the French digital artist Maotik, as well as introducing new products in its Skin Caviar collection to VIP socialites and influencers.

During the evening, which was themed Cobalt Blue, guests gazed at Maotik’s work, in which he wields his digital mastery to stimulate the senses by interlacing light and shadows. After the unveiling, the guests – who included Sammi Cheng, Michele Reis, Emily Lam-Ho, Elly Lam, Feiping Chang, Victoria Tang-Owen, Alison El-Azar, Antonia Li, René Chu, Faye Tsui, Natalie Kwan and Veronica Li – used the opportunity to sample the new Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil in the appropriately darkened setting, as well as to explore the wider universe of La Prairie.