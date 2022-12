Gallery: Prestige Women of Power 2022 Photobooth

Manned by our industrious art director Sepfry Ng and production officer Ken Lai, the photobooth at our Women of Power event served as a raucous pitstop – foam signage absolutely necessary – for the evening.

Meet the second intake of Women of Power here

Marietta Li Ka Yan and Christine Ip

Sue-Lynn Woo-Hwa and Ming Ho-Tang

Daisy Wang

Mariana Lam and Cindy Yeung

Grace Mak, Cecilia Yeung and Siu Bon

Gurpreet Brar

Lisa Chan and Eliza Cheung

Colleen Yu Fung and Emily Lam-Ho

Colleen Yu Fung and Emily Lam-Ho

Johan Eriksson and Audrey Onolfo

Caroline Braud and Benjamin Aubanton

Caroline Braud and Daisy Wang

Amel Fouad and Nadia Fouad

Arcadia Kim

Ysabelle Cheung and Lihsin Tsai

Sonia Samtani and Danny Hathiramani

Rachel Cheung and Jasmine Cheung

Brian Siswojo and Annie Lee Siswojo

Loretta Chan and Christina Ko

Thierry Chow and Annie Lee Siswojo

Ysabelle Cheung, Elaine Kwok and Lihsin Tsai

Christina Gaw

Henrietta Tsui-Leung, Elaine Kwok, Lihsin Tsai and Ysabelle Cheung

Elaine Wong and Lilian Zhou

Marcus Teo, Ed Tam, Vicky Lee, Quinney Chan, Cherry Chu and Brian Lau

Natalie Kam, Julie Wang and Elaine Kwok

Mite Chan and Tiffany Chan

Lisa Chan, Eliza Cheung and Jada Poon

Caroline Braud and Karena Belin

Tiffany Chan, Leslie Tsang, Elly Lam and Bastian Wong

Audrey Puckett, Charmaine Li, Anne Wang Liu, Brian Lau, Michele Huthart and Sharie Ross Tse

Prestige team

Elaine Kwok, Angelica Cheung and Rebecca Yang

Adrienne Lau and Vicky Lee

Sonia Samtani, Sarah Fung and Caroline Braud

Special thanks to The Magistracy, UOB, BMW, HEAL Medical Group and Veuve Clicquot