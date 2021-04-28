Our brands
The Hong Kong Cancer Fund Partners with McLaren for a Pink Revolution

28 Apr 2021
Supercar manufacturer McLaren threw its considerable horsepower behind the Hong Kong Cancer Fund Pink Revolution by hosting an afternoon of conviviality – with a cause, of course – at The Murray Hong Kong this month, with Prestige Hong Kong as their media partner.

Car lovers and socialites, many appropriately attired, turned up in abundance to admire the two McLaren GTs – one in a stunning pink livery – bid for artworks and other items in a silent auction, and generally enjoy themselves after months of enforced social distancing.

Swipe through the gallery below to relive the meaningful event!

  • Stephen and Deborah Hung
  • McLaren on display at the event
  • Manesh and Manoj Chellaram
  • Vivian Luk and Sesy Cheung
  • Sally Lo and Jess Lam
  • Oceana Ou, Christian Barlow, Adrian Yim and Edwin Pun
  • Lilianna Au, Elaine Ng, Loretta Yuen and Sally Chu
  • Florence Tsai
  • Max Sutera Sardo and Ivy Tong
  • The McLaren GT
  • Zoey Sham and Dixon Chin with their sons Damian and Donnie
  • Sabrina Chan and Damon Meng
  • Michelle Chen and her daughter Danica
  • Rachel Park-Monballiu and Michel Monballiu
  • Christine Fung
Guests at the Hong Kong Cancer Fund event
