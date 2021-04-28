The Hong Kong Cancer Fund Partners with McLaren for a Pink Revolution

Supercar manufacturer McLaren threw its considerable horsepower behind the Hong Kong Cancer Fund Pink Revolution by hosting an afternoon of conviviality – with a cause, of course – at The Murray Hong Kong this month, with Prestige Hong Kong as their media partner.

Car lovers and socialites, many appropriately attired, turned up in abundance to admire the two McLaren GTs – one in a stunning pink livery – bid for artworks and other items in a silent auction, and generally enjoy themselves after months of enforced social distancing.

Swipe through the gallery below to relive the meaningful event!