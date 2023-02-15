Tickets For the Hong Kong Sevens 2023 are Now on Sale

Sports fans, rejoice! Hong Kong Sevens, the city’s premier rugby tournament, is slated for March 31 to April 2 at the Hong Kong Stadium. The general sales of tickets kicked off on February 9 and almost half of the 38,000 seats are already taken up by local fans. Around 20,000 tickets are still up for grabs.

After a three-year hiatus, the event returned in November last year to the joy of many fans. For this year’s edition, 11,000 more people are expected to attend compared to 27,000 daily audience in 2022. This comes after the government scrapped the social distancing caps as well as food and beverage restrictions.

Hong Kong Sevens ticket prices remain the same

Prices for next month’s tournament are HKD 1,950 for adults and HKD 950 for children aged twelve and under. Fans can purchase the tickets via Klook. The single-day entrance ticket for March 31 costs HKD 790 while tickets for April 1 and 2 are priced at HKD 1,180.

The three-day event will have 26 teams competing, 10 more than last year’s lineup. Spectators can expect more than 70 matches in total. Participating in the men’s teams are Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and the United States are in the women’s tournament.

Hong Kong Sevens is back, bigger than ever

In addition to the unfettered access to food and drinks inside the stadium, Hong Kong Rugby Union chief executive Robbie McRobbie also mentioned that there will be “many bands and performances” over the three-day tournament.

The Hong Kong Sevens is one of the biggest events in the city, drawing 40,000 fans pre-pandemic. The first tournament started in 1976 with twelve teams playing among an audience of 3,000 viewers.

Last year’s edition had an 85 percent stadium capacity limit, with social distancing and masking regulations enforced. With the recent pandemic curbs, organisers hope that the event will have more international fans in attendance.

