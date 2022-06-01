On With The Show: Inside Art Basel VIP Preview

Back in the day, we used to think of March as the Art Month, now (or this year at least), May carries the fine jewel that is Art Basel, and we couldn’t be more thrilled – to attend and fulfil the sacred duties of the media partner. Art Basel drew in the crowd of the city’s crème de la crème with an exceptional line-up of more than 130 galleries from 28 regions. During the two days of the private view, among the artists and connoisseurs who filled the spacious halls of the Convention and Exhibition Centre, were Adrian Cheng, Alan Chan, Marisa Yiu, Lynus Woo, Emily Lam, Jonathan Cheung and more. We spoke to the familiar faces who have long-become dear friends, interviewed artists and gallerists, and, here, we present to you a peek behind the velvet curtain of Hong Kong’s most important art event.