On With The Show: Inside Art Basel VIP Preview

Back in the day, we used to think of March as the Art Month, now (or this year at least), May carries the fine jewel that is Art Basel, and we couldn’t be more thrilled – to attend and fulfil the sacred duties of the media partner. Art Basel drew in the crowd of the city’s crème de la crème with an exceptional line-up of more than 130 galleries from 28 regions. During the two days of the private view, among the artists and connoisseurs who filled the spacious halls of the Convention and Exhibition Centre, were Adrian Cheng, Alan Chan, Marisa Yiu, Lynus Woo, Emily Lam, Jonathan Cheung and more. We spoke to the familiar faces who have long-become dear friends, interviewed artists and gallerists, and, here, we present to you a peek behind the velvet curtain of Hong Kong’s most important art event.

Adrian Cheng and Michael Lau

Yenn Wong and Alan Yeung

Alan See and Pearl Shek

Brandon Chau

Antonia Da Cruz and Eleanor Lam

Federico Tan and Jack Chan

Rebecca Wai and Evan Chow

Jonathan Cheung

Lisa Koo and Henry Tang

Janet Ma

Angie Ng

Emily Lam

Lynus Woo

Candy Cheung and Julia Carol

Queenie Rosita Law and Marisa Yiu

Qiqi Yam

Leslie Chiang

Gigi Ma

Adam Pak

Veronica Lam and Stephen Loman

Alan Chan

Francesco Lee

Amanda Cheung

Esther Ma and Oceana Ou

Tiffany Chan