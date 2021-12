Hysan Development’s Lee Garden and the First Initiative Foundation (FIF) joined forces in a charity art event at Lee Garden One on November 27. Themed Furrytales, the event was aimed at raising awareness of pet welfare through artistic experiences and began with a lighting ceremony.

Joining FIF’s Michelle Ong and Amanda Cheung at the event were Gin Lee, Ali Lee, Roxanne Tong, Adam Pak, Joey Law and Ng Siu Hin, who later ended the proceedings by heading to a celebratory dinner at Pacific Place.