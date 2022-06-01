Inside the Prestige x Ruinart x Carlyle and Co. VIP Art Basel Tour

In partnership with Ruinart champagne and private member’s club Carlyle & Co., Prestige marked the opening of Art Basel Hong Kong 2022 with a VIP tour, conducted by collector Jacobo Garcia Gil and art expert Anqi Li. After Prestige publisher and managing director Oceana Ou briefly talked about the connections with the art world fostered by the publication over several years, and Ruinart brand manager Deanna Chuang said a few words about the maison’s legendary Blanc de Blancs, Carlyle & Co. members set out to appreciate the many pieces on show. Among the latter were works by up-and-coming conceptual artist Mak2, and graffitist and calligraphist Emperor of Kowloon, as well as a haunting installation by Tom Friedman.

Nancy Fung and Dinesh Nihalchand

Russell Doctrove and Yuki Yasukagawa

Chrystal Yeung and Felicia Khusnadi

Yuki Yasukagawa, Nancy Fung, Jason Tan and Salina Cheung

Satoko Uchiyama and Tina Chan

Neil Hosie and Alice Lau

Jeff Chan, Emerald Yeh and Jeremy Wong

Deanna Chuang, Anni Li, Oceana Ou and Jacobo Garcia Gil