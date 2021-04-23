Little Artists Exhibition: Children Express Togetherness Through Art in Times of Covid

Fundraising is difficult during a pandemic. Conceived at the end of November 2020, Little Artists was an art project by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children that encouraged incredibly talented young artists to create original artworks to express the theme of “Togetherness” during these Covid times.

Proceeds from the artwork would then go to support children in need in Hong Kong, catering to the needs of the children’s families, including working parents, single parents and low-income families.

42 children participated, with ages ranging from 6 months to 15 years old, creating some of the most heartwarming and encouraging paintings we’ve seen in a long time.

Today, Together, Tomorrow by Charlotte Lam (1), Alex Cheng (2), Kennedy Chan (1) and Jacob Koo (2)

United with love by Gabriella Liu (15)

Stick Together by Frances Bittl (2)

This weekend, the artworks will be displayed at Pottinger 22 Gallery to visitors who have made an online reservation.

An incredibly successful project, Little Artists has raised HK$1,500,000 so far, but you can still make general donations to the event until the end of May through here.

All the money raised will enable HKSPC to provide free professional assessment service for children suspected of having special educational needs, as well as free remission for students from HKSPC’s nursery schools, day crèches and after-school care and tutorial services, helping to alleviate the parents’ financial burdens during this difficult time.

All onboard! by Oliver Ng (5)

Mutual support by Anant Jiaravanont (8)

Team Earth against Team Covid by Louca Bimar (11) and Etienne Bimar (9)

Little Artists “Togetherness” exhibition

Date : 24 & 25 April 2021 (Sat & Sun)

Venue : Pottinger 22 Gallery

Address : 22 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Opening Hours : 10am – 6pm (45 minutes per session)

Capacity : 33 guests per session

To register for the exhibition, head over to https://www.hkspcfundraising.org/pages/little-artists.