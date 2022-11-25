facebook

London Ball Raises Funds for Oxfam Hong Kong at Inaugural Gala

By jeremywong
25 Nov 2022
People & Events
The London Ball Foundation in Hong Kong held its inaugural gala dinner on November 4.

Themed ‘Empowering A Healthy Future’, the night started with a speech from the chairperson Sandy Lau. The evening’s celebrations continued with live vocals by local artist William So, and performances by James Yen, Natalie Chan, Audrey Lin and Clara Li. Guests who came to support the event include Pollyanna Chu, Yvette Yung, Nina Lam, James Lee, Virginia Lok, Irene Wang, and Richard Lo. As the night went on, lively and upbeat music brought guests to the dance floor. Held annually, the purpose of the London Ball Gala was to raise funds for Oxfam Hong Kong’s Charity, which supports people to lift themselves out of poverty and thrive. 

  • Virginia Lok, Sandy Lau and Victor Chu
  • Pollyanna Chu and Sandy Lau
  • The London Ball Foundation Committee 
  • Clara Li, Natalie Chan, Jane Louey, Sandy Lau, Yvette Yung
  • Wilfred Ng, Nina Lam, William So, James Lee, Sandy Lau and Veronica Shiu
  • Lelia Chow, Jenny Tam, Pollyanna Chu, Sandy Lau, Irene Wang, Magi Lin and Yvette Yung
  • Richard Lo, Jenny Tam, Pollyanna Chu, Sandy Lau, Victor Chu and Sunny
  • Moka Fang and Sandy Lau
  • William So, Sandy Lau, Ivan Chan, Fefe Tse and Crystal Liang
  • Vito Tsui, Carmen Chiu, Sandy Lau, Ruby Fung and Leon La
  • James Lee and Lawrence Chu
  • Janice Wong, Jeremy Stockman and Sandy Lau
  • William So
