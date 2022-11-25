London Ball Raises Funds for Oxfam Hong Kong at Inaugural Gala

The London Ball Foundation in Hong Kong held its inaugural gala dinner on November 4.

Themed ‘Empowering A Healthy Future’, the night started with a speech from the chairperson Sandy Lau. The evening’s celebrations continued with live vocals by local artist William So, and performances by James Yen, Natalie Chan, Audrey Lin and Clara Li. Guests who came to support the event include Pollyanna Chu, Yvette Yung, Nina Lam, James Lee, Virginia Lok, Irene Wang, and Richard Lo. As the night went on, lively and upbeat music brought guests to the dance floor. Held annually, the purpose of the London Ball Gala was to raise funds for Oxfam Hong Kong’s Charity, which supports people to lift themselves out of poverty and thrive.