Landmark Offers Uniquely Curated Experience Through Christmas Concierge

If you’re looking for presents and experiences to surprise your loved ones this festive season, Landmark has you covered with its exclusive Christmas Concierge service.

From tailoring to fine dining and more, Landmark’s one-stop gifting service offers luxury experiences that can certainly cater for every special person in your life.

Keep Scrolling to Discover Some of the Luxury Experiences Available at Landmark

The Kingsman

One’s dream of being a stylish spy in a tailor-made suit can finally come true this Christmas. With a wide variety of well-crafted men’s garments that epitomise timeless style, The Armoury is no doubt the perfect place to give the gentleman in your life a Kingsman’s treatment.

The bespoke tailoring service is accompanied by a whisky tasting experience by The Whiskey Library, which offers luscious collections from distilleries around the world.

The Armoury, Shop B45, B/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Rd, Central; +852 2810 4990

Landmark’s Bond Girl

If you’re looking to impress a fashionista, there’s nothing better than giving them the opportunity to design a pair of heels at Sauvereign.

Sauvereign, Shop 230B, 2/F Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Rd, Central; +852 2530 3391

A Glass of Act

To impress all the wine lovers out there, Landmark is offering an exclusive private wine masterclass for two. The tour, led by Amber’s Wine Director John Chan, includes Premier & Grand Cru White and Red Wines from Burgundy, palate cleaners and nibbles.

Amber, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Rd, Central; +852 2132 0066

The Star Collector

There’s nothing more satisfying and festive than enjoying fine food in good company. This year, Landmark is offering the opportunity of a lifetime taking guests on a tour to collect 10 Michelin Stars. We can’t think of a more memorable gift for the one person in your life that is truly passionate about food. The unique adventure, which will be documented on a special star passport, will give the lucky gourmands the chance to eat at some of Hong Kong’s most celebrated restaurants, including Amber, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana.

Mother-Daughter Day

This festive season, you can enjoy quality time with your family while getting your nails done at Airplay and indulging on a luxury French afternoon tea for two at Le Salon De Thé de Joël Robuchon.

Airplay, Shop315, 3/F, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Rd, Central; +852 2388 8179

Mini-moon at Landmark

Treat yourself and your loved one to a 150-minute long couples massage followed by a champagne and caviar tasting class led by John Chan, Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s Director of Wine.

The Christmas Concierge is located at shop 237, 2/F Landmark Atrium and is open daily from 11am to 7:30pm until December 31