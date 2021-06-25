From Burberry’s World of Olympia art installation and showcase to the highly anticipated multimedia Gucci Garden Archetypes, these are five luxury fashion pop-ups in Hong Kong to immerse yourself in.

Chanel Factory 5 Collection

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum is turning 100! The beloved fragrance – a definitive cult favourite – has stood the test of time. To celebrate, the House has created a new experience: the Chanel Factory 5 Collection. A limited-edition line featuring 17 N°5 scented products lovingly placed in everyday functional objects, it’s an ode to Chanel N°5’s first packaging, a simple laboratory bottle.

Bound to become the ultimate collector’s items, the products can be experienced in a special pop-up that mixes the black and white identity of N°5 with bright colours (a nod to pop art). Journey through various production line workstations in a factory setting and end with a visit to a factory store.

Open from June 29 until July 23 at G/F, 8 Queen’s Road Central, Central from Sunday to Thursday at 10am to 9pm and Friday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm. Register in advance and see more details here.

Gucci Garden Archetypes

Gucci’s highly anticipated all-immersive multimedia experience has arrived in Hong Kong. The Gucci Garden Archetypes celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of Gucci and brings the world-building of five Gucci campaigns to life. Starting in Florence, this is the exhibition’s third stop. The multi-sensory experience explores creative director Alessandro Michele’s editorial vision and inspiration, reflecting the music, art, travel and pop culture spheres he delved into for the unique and unrepeatable campaigns.

Open now until July 7 at Tai Kwun, Duplex Studio, LG1, Block 01, 10 Hollywood Road, Central from Monday to Thursday at 10am to 8pm (last entry 7pm) and Friday to Sunday at 10am to 10pm (last entry 9pm). Reserve in advance here.

Burberry’s World of Olympia

Burberry is hosting a pop-up at the LANDMARK featuring the mall’s largest sculpture and installation, dedicated to its signature Olympia bag. The exhibition showcases the aesthetics, inspiration, and craftsmanships of the structural Olympia bag, lining the installation with statues reminiscent of Ancient Greece – reimagined for modern times immersive space. Browse hand-shaped Olympia bags in limited-edition and exclusive colourways (including warm sand and topaz blue featuring a chunky gold-plated chain strap as well as a marigold yellow and marsh green style with leather straps), stylish accessories, and the rest of the Olympia bag family.

Open now until July 3 at LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central from 11am to 8pm.

Dioriviera Fall 21 Pop-Up

To celebrate the launch of the new Dioriviera summer ready-to-wear and accessories capsule by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior is hosting a dedicated pop-up in Hong Kong to showcase the sunny and effortless looks. Dior Maison’s Dioriviera capsule features women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories – bags, espadrilles, mules, ponchos, scarves, jewellery, visors – in punchy pop chartreuse and raspberry hues. A Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter designed by the House in collaboration with the Italian brand (along with a helmet and a top case embellished with the Dior Oblique motif) will be on display.

Breguet Inventor of the Tourbillon

The Tourbillon, an exquisite mechanism and pinnacle of watchmaking art, was invented over 220 years ago. To celebrate its anniversary, Breguet has joined hands with K11 MUSEA to host a pop-up dedicated to its creator Abraham-Louis Breguet and his House. The pop-up will feature a virtual voice navigation guide by radio host Maria Tang, share the Tourbillon story, and showcase the brand’s timepieces including the Classique Double Tourbillon 5345 Quai de l’Horloge, which is making its first debut in Hong Kong.

Open now until July 7 at Gold Ball, 2/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui 15 from 11am to 8pm.