On Friday, September 3, Prestige kicked off the city’s event season when it unveiled the Hong Kong 40 under 40 class of 2021.

In great style, glitz and glamour (as stipulated in the dress code), VIP guests flooded into Central’s hot new bistronomie, Ami / Wood Ear, filling the by-invitation-only private party with a boisterous and enthusiastic crowd.



Oceana Ou Rucci

DJ Daryll Griggs

Martijn Oremus

Miguel Pascual Nombela

Dr Lisa Chan and Oceana Ou Rucci

Wilson Cheung and Jeremy Wong

Ben Liang and Christy Liang

Samuel Sun

Michelle Chen

Elliot Faber and John Nugent

Yvonne Fong

Stephanie Shek

Valerie Chiu

Derek Chan, Mite Chan and Ginger Chan

Jessica Cambensy

Alex Lam

Dr Lisa Chan, Ruby Fung and Jeremy Wong

Alex Lam

Eva Choi

Adam Raby







Anina Ho



Evan Chow and Jacqueline Chow



Alex Lam





Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui

Christal Leung and Tawnia Leung

Wil Fang

Daisy Wong and Jonathan Song

Rachel Cheung

Jennifer Cheng, Oceana Ou Rucci and Jennifer Ma

Jennifer Cheng and Jennifer Ma

Lisa Tse, Dr Lisa Chan and Dr Alvin Lee

Lisa Tse and Ruby Fung

Celina Harto

Lisa Tse and Celina Harto

Rose Chiu, Bruce Tong, and Wil Fang

Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui and Alan See

Jessica Cambensy, Amanda Lui and Angie Ng











Jessica Cambensy, Lisa Tse and Celina Harto

Jessica Cambensy, Oceana Ou Rucci, Celina Harto and Lisa Tse

Top Row: Saffie Ng, Jessica Cambensy, Oceana Ou Rucci, Celina Harto, Lisa Tse and Angie Ng. Bottom Row: Alvin Goh, Jeremy Wong and Wilson Cheung



Charlz Ng and Wil Fang

Eva Choi

Yvonne Fong, Queenie Rosita-Law, Tiffany Chan and Elly Lam

Elly Lam, Edwin Pun, Alex Lam

Emily Lam Ho, Oceana Ou Rucci, Elly Lam and Tiffany Chan



Now in its seventh year in a row, 40 under 40 trains the spotlight on the young achievers who’ve made meaningful and positive impacts on the city. We photographed and interviewed each individual for a special supplement, a copy of which was presented to each guest during the evening.

Along with the 40 under 40 honourees, other Prestige alumni who have featured in the pages of the magazine turned out for the evening, including Queenie Rosita Law, Michelle Ma-Chan, Emily Lam Ho, and Elly Lam. As our fashion squad noted, the ladies were glittering in Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Alice & Olivia and Miu Miu, as well as Karmuel Young, Marie Van Damme and Barney Cheng.

Also among the guests were actor-singer Alex Lam, Miss Hong Kong Lisa Tse, first runner-up Celina Harto, actress and model Jessica Cambensy, models Saffie Ng and Angie Ng, singer Jocelyn Chan and actor Kevin Chu. The party boys were out with their game face on – models Ken Bek, Andy Cheung, Wilson Cheung were all buzzing around the balcony bar as DJ Daryll did his original spin.

As Prestige publisher Oceana Ou Rucci unveiled the 40 under 40 list, a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot and honourees was projected onto a screen, which you can view here.

And what would a party be without a few gate crashers? We had some of those too – the brave tried to strut in to grab a free drink (“My friend … um … er … is inside!”) but we stood our ground. Try again next year, mate.

Special thanks to Aberlour, BMW, Breguet, Perrier Jouët and RARE SkinFuel.