On Friday, September 3, Prestige kicked off the city’s event season when it unveiled the Hong Kong 40 under 40 class of 2021.
In great style, glitz and glamour (as stipulated in the dress code), VIP guests flooded into Central’s hot new bistronomie, Ami / Wood Ear, filling the by-invitation-only private party with a boisterous and enthusiastic crowd.
Now in its seventh year in a row, 40 under 40 trains the spotlight on the young achievers who’ve made meaningful and positive impacts on the city. We photographed and interviewed each individual for a special supplement, a copy of which was presented to each guest during the evening.
Along with the 40 under 40 honourees, other Prestige alumni who have featured in the pages of the magazine turned out for the evening, including Queenie Rosita Law, Michelle Ma-Chan, Emily Lam Ho, and Elly Lam. As our fashion squad noted, the ladies were glittering in Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Alice & Olivia and Miu Miu, as well as Karmuel Young, Marie Van Damme and Barney Cheng.
Also among the guests were actor-singer Alex Lam, Miss Hong Kong Lisa Tse, first runner-up Celina Harto, actress and model Jessica Cambensy, models Saffie Ng and Angie Ng, singer Jocelyn Chan and actor Kevin Chu. The party boys were out with their game face on – models Ken Bek, Andy Cheung, Wilson Cheung were all buzzing around the balcony bar as DJ Daryll did his original spin.
As Prestige publisher Oceana Ou Rucci unveiled the 40 under 40 list, a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot and honourees was projected onto a screen, which you can view here.
And what would a party be without a few gate crashers? We had some of those too – the brave tried to strut in to grab a free drink (“My friend … um … er … is inside!”) but we stood our ground. Try again next year, mate.
Special thanks to Aberlour, BMW, Breguet, Perrier Jouët and RARE SkinFuel.