06 Sep 2021
Inside The Party: Prestige 40 Under 40 2021 Launch Event

On Friday, September 3, Prestige kicked off the city’s event season when it unveiled the Hong Kong 40 under 40 class of 2021.

In great style, glitz and glamour (as stipulated in the dress code), VIP guests flooded into Central’s hot new bistronomie, Ami / Wood Ear, filling the by-invitation-only private party with a boisterous and enthusiastic crowd.

  • Oceana Ou Rucci
  • DJ Daryll Griggs
  • Martijn Oremus
  • Miguel Pascual Nombela
  • Dr Lisa Chan and Oceana Ou Rucci
  • Wilson Cheung and Jeremy Wong
  • Ben Liang and Christy Liang
  • Samuel Sun
  • Michelle Chen
  • Elliot Faber and John Nugent
  • Yvonne Fong
  • Stephanie Shek
  • Valerie Chiu
  • Derek Chan, Mite Chan and Ginger Chan
  • Jessica Cambensy
  • Alex Lam
  • Dr Lisa Chan, Ruby Fung and Jeremy Wong
  • Alex Lam
  • Eva Choi
  • Adam Raby
  • Anina Ho
  • Evan Chow and Jacqueline Chow
  • Alex Lam
  • Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui
  • Christal Leung and Tawnia Leung
  • Wil Fang
  • Daisy Wong and Jonathan Song
  • Rachel Cheung
  • Jennifer Cheng, Oceana Ou Rucci and Jennifer Ma
  • Jennifer Cheng and Jennifer Ma
  • Lisa Tse, Dr Lisa Chan and Dr Alvin Lee
  • Lisa Tse and Ruby Fung
  • Celina Harto
  • Lisa Tse and Celina Harto
  • Rose Chiu, Bruce Tong, and Wil Fang
  • Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui and Alan See
  • Jessica Cambensy, Amanda Lui and Angie Ng
  • Jessica Cambensy, Lisa Tse and Celina Harto
  • Jessica Cambensy, Oceana Ou Rucci, Celina Harto and Lisa Tse
  • Top Row: Saffie Ng, Jessica Cambensy, Oceana Ou Rucci, Celina Harto, Lisa Tse and Angie Ng. Bottom Row: Alvin Goh, Jeremy Wong and Wilson Cheung
  • Charlz Ng and Wil Fang
  • Eva Choi
  • Yvonne Fong, Queenie Rosita-Law, Tiffany Chan and Elly Lam
  • Elly Lam, Edwin Pun, Alex Lam
  • Emily Lam Ho, Oceana Ou Rucci, Elly Lam and Tiffany Chan

Now in its seventh year in a row, 40 under 40 trains the spotlight on the young achievers who’ve made meaningful and positive impacts on the city. We photographed and interviewed each individual for a special supplement, a copy of which was presented to each guest during the evening. 

Along with the 40 under 40 honourees, other Prestige alumni who have featured in the pages of the magazine turned out for the evening, including Queenie Rosita Law, Michelle Ma-Chan, Emily Lam Ho, and Elly Lam. As our fashion squad noted, the ladies were glittering in Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Alice & Olivia and Miu Miu, as well as Karmuel Young, Marie Van Damme and Barney Cheng.  

Also among the guests were actor-singer Alex Lam, Miss Hong Kong Lisa Tse, first runner-up Celina Harto, actress and model Jessica Cambensy, models Saffie Ng and Angie Ng, singer Jocelyn Chan and actor Kevin Chu. The party boys were out with their game face on – models Ken Bek, Andy Cheung, Wilson Cheung were all buzzing around the balcony bar as DJ Daryll did his original spin. 

As Prestige publisher Oceana Ou Rucci unveiled the 40 under 40 list, a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot and honourees was projected onto a screen, which you can view here.

And what would a party be without a few gate crashers? We had some of those too – the brave tried to strut in to grab a free drink (“My friend … um … er … is inside!”) but we stood our ground. Try again next year, mate. 

Special thanks to Aberlour, BMW, Breguet, Perrier Jouët and RARE SkinFuel.

P. Ramakrishnan
Society Editor
P. Ramakrishnan has been a journalist and editor in Hong Kong for the past decade. He jump-started his career writing the Society column for South China Morning Post when... Jesus was a boy. He went on to write about celebrity, lifestyle, luxury, menswear and endless spools on the juggernaut that is Bollywood. Krishnan knows far too many people in the 852 and is likely to be seen at the opening of an... envelope. He has been asked to ease up on event-hopping but then he looks at counsel like that with the disdain one reserves for those wearing a brown belt with black shoes.
