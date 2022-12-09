facebook

Prestige Women of Power 2022: Inside the Event

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
09 Dec 2022
People & Events
After the successful inaugural edition last year, we are back to celebrate the remarkable females in the city and bringing in a new and exciting cohort to join the community.

Along with friends, our Women of Power 2022 honourees gathered at The Magistracy; an electrifying energy filled the handsome dining room as everyone came together to exchange stories of their journeys and secrets to their success. The decibel of chit-chat grew louder with every pour of champagne and every fresh round of scrumptious canapés; the night was young.

Every snapshot of a group photo and every snippet of a conversation reminded us what this is all about from the start: women meeting other women, reaching new heights together.

  • Oceana Ou, Angelica Cheung, Rebecca Yang
  • Claire Cormier Thiekle, Emily Lam-Ho, Ivan Poon
  • Vera Lui, Chantal Wong, Sonia Wong, Annie Lee Siswojo, Brian Siswojo
  • Audrey Onolfo, Johan Eriksson
  • Gregoire Andrieu, Benjamin Aubanton
  • Bastian Wong, Michelle Chen
  • Elly Lam
  • Brian Siswojo, Annie Lee Siswojo
  • Adeline Ooi
  • Coffee Lam, Cecilia Young
  • A captive audience
  • Oceana Ou addressing the room
  • Follower by Peter Cheung
  • Christine Ip’s speech
  • Beckaly Franks’ speech
  • Gigi Chao’s speech
  • Sonia Samtani leading a networking session
  • Elaine Wong
  • Marisa Yiu
  • Cindy Yeung, Ava Kwong, Ming Ho-Tang
  • Carina Lo, Yip Wing-Sie, Jeremy Wong
  • Tiana Ludhani, Sonalie Figueiras
  • Elaine Kwok, Joyce Wang
  • Theirry Chow
  • Mariana Lam, Jenny Wan, Gigi Chao, Kimmy Lai, Cindy Yeung
  • Bird’s eye view
people event Women of Power Women of Power 2022
PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

