RARE SkinFuel Launches its Latest Body Collection at the Upper House

By jeremywong
02 Sep 2021
Skincare brand Rare SkinFuel threw a party at the Upper House’s Sky Lounge on August 19, to launch its new Age Delaying Body Collection. The lightweight hand and body cream promises 72 hours of moisture with the ability to reduce cellulite, increase skin’s firmness and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

After an address by the brand’s owner, Michelle Chen, the assembled beauties and socialites – who included Angie Ng, ChauKei Ngai, Delia Leung, Karina Ha, Jessica C, Jeremy Wong and Rosanne Wong – were treated to a hand massage using the RARE SkinFuel new collection and keychain workshop.

  • Guests at Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Jessica Cambensy, Rosanne Wong, Michelle Chen, Angie Ng and Jeremy Wong
  • Guests at the Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Shantiy Peredes, Michelle Chen, Shaline G and Jen Ginad
  • Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
  • Guests at the Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch party
    Agnes Chu, Lydia Lin, Michelle Chen, Catherine Chang and Jessica Lin
  • Michelle Chen of Rare SkinFuel
  • Guests at Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Joyce Lau, Michelle Chen, Pamela Yeung and Sapphire Au
  • Annissa Choi
    Annissa Choi
  • Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
  • Jessica Cambensy
    Jessica Cambensy
  • Karina Ha
    Karina Ha
  • Guests at the Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch party
    Guests taking a selfie
  • Guests at the Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Michelle Chen, Antonia Da Cruz and Delia Leung
  • Guests at the Rare SkinFuel Body Collection launch
    Chaukei Ngai, Michelle Chen and Jeremy Wong
  • Ayu Wong
    Ayu Wong
skincare Rare SkinFuel Body Collection

jeremywong
