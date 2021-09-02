Skincare brand Rare SkinFuel threw a party at the Upper House’s Sky Lounge on August 19, to launch its new Age Delaying Body Collection. The lightweight hand and body cream promises 72 hours of moisture with the ability to reduce cellulite, increase skin’s firmness and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

After an address by the brand’s owner, Michelle Chen, the assembled beauties and socialites – who included Angie Ng, ChauKei Ngai, Delia Leung, Karina Ha, Jessica C, Jeremy Wong and Rosanne Wong – were treated to a hand massage using the RARE SkinFuel new collection and keychain workshop.