Singles’ Day 2022: The Best Deals and Discounts

As we inch closer to the festive season, the spirit of giving is afoot. So, whether you are looking to stock up on your beauty staples or planning a staycation with your family, Singles’ Day is the one day you’re guaranteed to land a steal on these deals.

Singles’ Day is a pretty cool holiday worth noting. It was created in the ’90s by Chinese university students to celebrate singledom. Fortunately for us, it has turned into a significant shopping holiday! Again, think major sales: more than twice Cyber Monday and Black Friday combined!

Buy some gear if you’ve been working hard towards a fitness goal. Get that denim if you last purchased a new pair of jeans six months ago. Were you planning to upgrade your phone? Who knows, it might be on sale. Single or not, take any excuse to shop. Below, we round up the best Singles’ Day deals across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

The Best Singles’ Day shopping deals of 2022

Fashion

With so many options, be assured that you’ll be able to kit yourself out in sequin party dresses on a budget.

Cotton On HK : Get the hottest deals, offers and discounts in-store and online. Sign up to get the VIP treatment—early access to sales, exclusive perks, new arrivals and more. You don’t want to miss this!

lululemon HK : Get your hands on your favourites for less all before November 11.

Zalora HK : You can literally get up to 50%-90% off from November 8 to November 13 on your favourite products. Bea cardholders also get an extra HK$50 off upon HK$499 net spending.

Levis HK : Buy two and get one free on the regular-priced items and buy one and get one free on selected items. The offer is valid till November 15.

Farfetch : Shop for the world’s most iconic designer items and get up to 22% off.

Clarins HK : Clarins offers exclusive gift sets to pamper your loved ones. They are also allowing you to win beauty gifts too!

I.T HK : Buy one and get up to 30% off. Buy two and get up to 40% off.

Net-a-Porter : Avail an extra 22% off on select items with code SINGLES22 through November 11.

Love, Bonito HK : Celebrate Single’s Day with over 1000 styles at an 80% discount, including must-have staples and wardrobe essentials.

Mr.porter: Treat yourself this with the early access code EARLY22 at checkout to receive 22% off when you spend £200

at checkout to receive 22% off when you spend £200 Monica Vinader: Get 30% off on everything along with 50% off flash sales.

Matchesfashion: They have a lineup of apparels on discounted prices for Singles’ Day.

Beauty

If you’re thinking of partaking in a bit of self-care in honour of the global holiday, here’s your chance:

Sephora HK : Win a limited-edition Makeup Junkie or Skincare Lover Gift Box when you spend $860 or more.

Look Fantastic : Enjoy up to 50% off on all beauty products.

DFS / T Galleria HK : There are exclusive offers for 11.11, both online and in-store.

amika : Enjoy Up to 80% off.

lookfantastic.com.hk: Get up to 28% off on almost everything.

Strawberrynet: Pick any 3 for HK$500.

Lifestyle

If you’ve had your eye on a super-premium lifestyle product range for a while, now’s the time to get a slashed-price product.

Lenovo HK : Spend HK$20,000 or above and get a World Soccer Event Pass (valued at $1,280) or an $800 supermarket gift coupon.

IKEA HK : Get 15% off on selected home accessories, including lighting, cookware and tableware, textiles, bed textiles, decoration, storage boxes, baskets, and rugs.

American Tourister : Enjoy up to 77% discount on your favourite travel accessory.

Samsonite : Shop now and enjoy up to 72% discounts.

Mercedes Benz HK : Rock your Day on November 11 with the exclusive offer with your purchase of the all-new A 250 and receive a bonus gift of iPhone XS or iPhone XS MAX!

Herman Miller : Treat yourself to a special discount on their best-sellers, from ergonomic office chairs to classic living room furnishings, through November 13.

Dyson HK : Dyson is offering discounts you can’t miss.

Flower Chimp : Go ahead and choose beautiful flowers this year with the singles day 11-11 Sale on Flower Chimp

KLOOK : Spend HK$2,000 to enjoy up to HK$500 discount limitlessly.

hk.trip.com– Get up to 11% off on your visit to LEGOLAND.

Grocery

The stores have gone above and beyond this year with the Singles’ Day shopping deals.

Park N Shop : If your net spending reaches $500 online, you can add $1 to redeem one selected item.

Watsons HK : Get $50 off on your app on order over $450.

hk.iherb: Get amazing discounts on Singles’ Day.

