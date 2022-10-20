The To-Do List: Best Things to Do in Hong Kong Right Now

Hong Kong is never without a packed itinerary of things to do. If you have a spare afternoon you’d mostly likely otherwise squander off on a Netflix binge, consider doing something rather fun from this forever-updating list of the best things to do in Hong Kong right now (or in the very, very near future) instead.

Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022 | Oct 20 – Nov 6

However you feel about web3, NFTs and all other digitally-inclined developments, they’re here – and they’re here to stay. And perhaps no other exhibition is quite as indicative of this development than the Digital Art Fair (DAF), with 2022’s “Xperience” iteration showcasing 400 digital artworks presented by 150 galleries, each rendered with state-of-the-art technology. Represented artists include Beeple, Damien Hirst, Refik Anadol, Wing Shya, DAF’s “Digital Artist of the Year” Jacky Tsai and anothermountainman among many others – the lattermost counts his first-ever auction debut at the fair’s Sotheby’s partnership.

Tickets for the Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022 are priced from HK$280. G/F & 1/F, Asia Standard Tower, 59-65 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Tong Chong Street Market x KIN Food Halls: Beer Festival | Oct 20 – 22

There needn’t just be an overfilled basin of peanuts to accompany your handles of frothy beer. At Taikoo Place’s Tong Chong Street Market and KIN Food Halls’ Beer Festival, every craft beer – 14 of Hong Kong’s favourite brewers are represented – is served alongside a dish specially selected to pair. From Blaze Beer Club’s Big Three XPA dished out with OBP’s finger-licking-delicious Korean Fried Chicken to Yardley Brothers’ Thai Chilli Getaway craft beer thematically drafted against Easy!Buddy’s Thai-style Mixed Skewers with Thai Dipping Sauce, there’s thought and consideration that’s gone into ensuring each sip of IPA, each sip of English Ale, is accompanied by bites that truly, sumptuously complement.

Tong Chong Street Market x KIN Food Halls: Beer Festival runs from October 20 to 22. Tickets (HK$280) are inclusive of a complimentary branded beer glass for three hours of free-flow craft beer. KIN Food Halls, 2/F, Devon House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Oktoberfest 2022 | Oct 21 – Nov 6 (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays)

It’s not just beer, though there definitely is beer, at Hong Kong Oktoberfest, which returns this month after a two-year hiatus. Hosted at Water World Ocean Park, Hong Kong’s homage to the German Volksfest commits to the revelry with contests, hosted by MC Fraulein, that include bratwurst eating, beer stein holding and the crowning of Mr & Mrs Oktoberfest for best talent and costume. Beyond German food and German beer, ticket-holders can also treat themselves to a game of giant Jenga or Cornhole all-while bopping to the tunes of a live Oompha band. Which means – time to brush off your dirndl!

Tickets to Hong Kong Oktoberfest 2022, which runs from Fridays to Sundays through October 21 to November 6, are priced at HK$245. Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong, 33 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Aesop Queer Library | Oct 26 – 31

Witnessing rows upon rows of blackened-brown glass vials is a familiar sight indeed upon entrance into any Aesop brick-and-mortar. In the six days between October 26 to 31, however, Aesop’s Gough Street shelves will instead be filled with an ephemeral collection of 45 titles, all complimentary with no purchase required for collection, which draw from queer literature in Asia and beyond. And alongside the display of books, specially commissioned works by queer artist Jeffrey Cheung will be on display as well.

Aesop Hong Kong, 2 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong