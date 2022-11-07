facebook

Trunk Show: Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Faire

By jeremywong
07 Nov 2022
People & Events
Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Faire, an exhibition of trunk and furniture, was held at The Pulse in Repulse Bay on October 13.

During a private session, VIP guests including MC Cheung, Ayla Sham, Louise Wong, Kevin Chu, Fish Liew, Adam Pak, Stephanie Au and Amy Lo took a leisure stroll through the exhibits, which were inspired by the Mediterranean coastline of southern France. After a photo session in front of an ocean backdrop, they continued into four themed rooms showcasing newly designed trunks that celebrate the brand’s past, present and future of travel.

  • Kevin Chu
  • MC Cheung
  • Amy Lo
  • Adam Pak
  • Stephanie Au
  • Louise Wong
  • Fish Liew
  • Ayla Sham
  • Charles Lam and Evelyn Choi
  • Veronica Li
  • Chris Tong
  • Antonia Li
  • Bruce Tong
  • Elly Lam
  • Feiping Chang
  • Hillary Fan
  • Evelyn Choi

jeremywong

