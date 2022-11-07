Trunk Show: Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Faire

Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Faire, an exhibition of trunk and furniture, was held at The Pulse in Repulse Bay on October 13.

During a private session, VIP guests including MC Cheung, Ayla Sham, Louise Wong, Kevin Chu, Fish Liew, Adam Pak, Stephanie Au and Amy Lo took a leisure stroll through the exhibits, which were inspired by the Mediterranean coastline of southern France. After a photo session in front of an ocean backdrop, they continued into four themed rooms showcasing newly designed trunks that celebrate the brand’s past, present and future of travel.