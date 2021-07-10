It’s near-impossible to travel anywhere right now – let alone for an indulgent holiday. Cultural-retail destination K11 has designed the ultimate luxurious immersive experience, bringing the essence of Italy’s Lake Como to us.

The breathtaking glacial lake is a well-known destination for the elite, with countless celebrity villas on its shores and cultural landmarks. It’s also the location for showcases of some of the rarest cars in the world – and K11 is giving you your very own taste with Villa Musea.

From now until September, head to K11 MUSEA for a summer of art and culture, where you can enjoy rare classic cars, exclusive Italian cocktails, gelato and affogato, as well as screenings of films and artworks.

The “MUSEA CLASSIC”

In collaboration with the Classic Car Club of Hong Kong, the MUSEA CLASSIC showcase features over 20 of the world’s rarest cars including gorgeous classic European models as well as handmade new models like the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 (with only 500 units in the world). You can see the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB and 2020 Ferrari Monza SP2 on the G/F – the rest are in the hidden B2 Garage Event Space (free admission, reservation required). Keep an eye out for the 1934 Rolls Royce Phantom II, beautifully restored for the showcase, and the 1970 Porsche 911S – it’s the very car that won the Macau Grand Prix.

Open from July 9 until August 8 at K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. See more details and book your tour here.

Campari Pop-up Bar at Artisan Lounge

Inspired by the original Campari Bar in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Villa Musea will unveil Hong Kong’s first Campari pop-up bar with a limited menu featuring a selection of cocktails paired with Italian snacks. Choose from classic cocktails, such as a Negroni and Aperol spritz, or try an exclusive drink created by the team at Artisan Lounge while enjoying nibbles like the tomato and avocado bruschetta and the gorgonzola zucchini mini frittata.

Available from July 9 until August 8 at Artisan Lounge, G/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Opera Screenings at K11 Art House

Whether you’re an opera-goer or just looking to get a taste, catch a screening of a stunning opera performance in the Metropolitan Opera House (The Met: Live in HD). Features include Puccini’s La Behome; Rossini’s La Cenerentola; and Puccini’s Tosca.

From July to August, K11 Art House, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

Villa Musea, open from July 9 July to September 12 at K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. Book your tour here.