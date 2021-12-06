Inside Prestige’s Women of Power Inaugural Event

Long in the making, Prestige’s Women of Power project came to its first fruition when 72 of this city’s most influential women, plus partners and supporters, came together for an evening of sisterly celebration – and, yes, a touch of glamour – on December 1, at The Hari Hong Kong. During the proceedings, Prestige managing director and publisher Oceana Ou introduced the initiative, which is aimed at creating and honouring an ongoing and expanding collective of women, who have not only enjoyed success but will also inspire and empower others to do the same.

The evening’s programme included a speech by Prestige’s December cover personality Jennifer Yu Cheng, founder of JYC Girls Impact Foundation, who spoke passionately about encouraging the coming generation to be leaders in their chosen field and how education can empower them. Her address was followed by a panel discussion between Angelina Kwan, a highly respected figure in the fields of digital assets and finance regulation, and Brenda Scofield, chair of The Samaritans, about the role of women in contemporary society and the important steps they’ve taken in shattering glass ceilings along the way. Throughout the evening, guests also took the opportunity to mix and mingle with other honourees – often for the very first time.

Alia Marwah Eyres



Anina Ho, Vivian Chan and Lilian Yau

Oceana Ou and Anina Ho

Rory Slater and Jon Wall

Mariana Lam

Christine Hau, Jeremy Wong, Queenie Rosita Law

Veuve Cliquot bar

Sauvereign

May Chow and Jody Chan

Opening remarks

Oceana Ou

Jennifer Yu Cheng making the opening speech

Jennifer Yu Cheng



Brenda Scofield and Christina Ko

Angelina Kwan, Brenda Scofield and Christina Ko



Angelina Kwan and Brenda Scofield

Angelina Kwan, Brenda Scofield and Christina Ko

Angelina Kwan, Jennifer Yu Cheng, Brenda Scofield, Christina Ko and Oceana Ou

Jennifer Yu Cheng, Colleen Yu Fung, Isabella Liang

Robert and Sally Lo

Prestige Women of Power 2021

Women of Power video

Brenda Scofield

Siew Ng, Yvonne Kam, Ava Kwong

Yvonne Kam, Ava Kwong and Anina Ho

Jody Chan and May Chow





Ava Kwong and Anina Ho

Christine Ip and Marietta Li



Diana Chou



Bertrand Mak and Ava Kwong



Sonalie Figueiras

Sonia Wong

Thierry Chow

Oceana Ou and Jeremy Wong

Christine Ip

Prestige Women of Power 2021

Crisel Consunji

Bastian Wong and Ruth Chao

Colleen Yu Fung, Jennifer Ma, Isabella Liang and Oceana Ou

Marisa Yiu, May Chow, Angelina Kwan, Jody Chan, Robyn Lamsam

Women of Power is more than just a list of names of those deemed successful by traditional standards. It’s a collective built in the hope of creating change in the community and closing the gender gap, as well as recognising women who have paved the way for others and have stories to tell about how they did it. It is, in short, an engaged matrix that sets new standards for the Prestige brand.

Ines Gafsi, Diana Chou and Anna Wong

Thierry Chow

Sally Lo

Jennifer Ma, Colleen Yu Fung, Jennifer Yu Cheng and Isabella Liang

Mariana Lam and Vivian Chan

Mariana Lam, Vivian Chan and

Sonalie Figueiras

Christine Ip and Marietta Li

Oceana Ou and Isabella Liang

Anina Ho

Brenda Scofield

Christine Hau

Sonia Wong, Vera Liu and Sonia Samtani

Patricia Ho and Jodie Chan

Albert Ling, May Chow, Jodie Chan and Vincent Sahuc

Marisa Yiu, May Chow, Jodie Chan and Arcadia Kim

Michelle Ma-Chan

Robin Lamsam and Crisel Consunji

Sonia Wong

Leelee Chan, Sonia Wong, Vera Liu, Christina Ko, Jodie Chan, Oceana Ou and May Chow

Yuki Terase and Leelee Chan

In the months and years to come, Prestige will be creating forums for discussion, mentorship opportunities, panel talks and summits, in which women can discuss how they can work together to make this city greater, better and fairer for everyone. This year’s honourees will remain permanent members of a collective of female talent that will be augmented annually.

The Women of Power event was made possible with the support of UOB, Veuve Clicquot, Chloé and Sauvereign