Inside Prestige’s Women of Power Inaugural Event

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
06 Dec 2021
People & Events
Long in the making, Prestige’s Women of Power project came to its first fruition when 72 of this city’s most influential women, plus partners and supporters, came together for an evening of sisterly celebration – and, yes, a touch of glamour – on December 1, at The Hari Hong Kong. During the proceedings, Prestige managing director and publisher Oceana Ou introduced the initiative, which is aimed at creating and honouring an ongoing and expanding collective of women, who have not only enjoyed success but will also inspire and empower others to do the same. 

The evening’s programme included a speech by Prestige’s December cover personality Jennifer Yu Cheng, founder of JYC Girls Impact Foundation, who spoke passionately about encouraging the coming generation to be leaders in their chosen field and how education can empower them. Her address was followed by a panel discussion between Angelina Kwan, a highly respected figure in the fields of digital assets and finance regulation, and Brenda Scofield, chair of The Samaritans, about the role of women in contemporary society and the important steps they’ve taken in shattering glass ceilings along the way. Throughout the evening, guests also took the opportunity to mix and mingle with other honourees – often for the very first time.

  Alia Marwah Eyres
    Alia Marwah Eyres
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Anina Ho, Vivian Chan and Lilian Yau
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Oceana Ou and Anina Ho
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Rory Slater and Jon Wall
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Mariana Lam
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Christine Hau, Jeremy Wong, Queenie Rosita Law
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Veuve Cliquot bar
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Sauvereign
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    May Chow and Jody Chan
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Opening remarks
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Oceana Ou
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Jennifer Yu Cheng making the opening speech
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Jennifer Yu Cheng
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Brenda Scofield and Christina Ko
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Angelina Kwan, Brenda Scofield and Christina Ko
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Angelina Kwan and Brenda Scofield
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Angelina Kwan, Brenda Scofield and Christina Ko
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Angelina Kwan, Jennifer Yu Cheng, Brenda Scofield, Christina Ko and Oceana Ou
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Jennifer Yu Cheng, Colleen Yu Fung, Isabella Liang
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Robert and Sally Lo
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Prestige Women of Power 2021
  Women of Power video
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Brenda Scofield
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Siew Ng, Yvonne Kam, Ava Kwong
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Yvonne Kam, Ava Kwong and Anina Ho
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Jody Chan and May Chow
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Ava Kwong and Anina Ho
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Christine Ip and Marietta Li
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Diana Chou
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Bertrand Mak and Ava Kwong
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Sonalie Figueiras
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Sonia Wong
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Thierry Chow
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Oceana Ou and Jeremy Wong
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Christine Ip
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Prestige Women of Power 2021
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Crisel Consunji
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Bastian Wong and Ruth Chao
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Colleen Yu Fung, Jennifer Ma, Isabella Liang and Oceana Ou
  • Prestige Women of Power 2021
    Marisa Yiu, May Chow, Angelina Kwan, Jody Chan, Robyn Lamsam

Women of Power is more than just a list of names of those deemed successful by traditional standards. It’s a collective built in the hope of creating change in the community and closing the gender gap, as well as recognising women who have paved the way for others and have stories to tell about how they did it. It is, in short, an engaged matrix that sets new standards for the Prestige brand. 

  Ines Gafsi, Diana Chou and Anna Wong
  Thierry Chow
  Sally Lo
  Jennifer Ma, Colleen Yu Fung, Jennifer Yu Cheng and Isabella Liang
  Mariana Lam and Vivian Chan
  Mariana Lam, Vivian Chan and
  Sonalie Figueiras
  Christine Ip and Marietta Li
  Oceana Ou and Isabella Liang
  Anina Ho
  Brenda Scofield
  Christine Hau
  Sonia Wong, Vera Liu and Sonia Samtani
  Patricia Ho and Jodie Chan
  Albert Ling, May Chow, Jodie Chan and Vincent Sahuc
  Marisa Yiu, May Chow, Jodie Chan and Arcadia Kim
  Michelle Ma-Chan
  Robin Lamsam and Crisel Consunji
  Sonia Wong
  Leelee Chan, Sonia Wong, Vera Liu, Christina Ko, Jodie Chan, Oceana Ou and May Chow
  Yuki Terase and Leelee Chan

In the months and years to come, Prestige will be creating forums for discussion, mentorship opportunities, panel talks and summits, in which women can discuss how they can work together to make this city greater, better and fairer for everyone. This year’s honourees will remain permanent members of a collective of female talent that will be augmented annually.

The Women of Power event was made possible with the support of UOB, Veuve Clicquot, Chloé and Sauvereign

PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

