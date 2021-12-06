Inside Prestige’s Women of Power Inaugural Event

Long in the making, Prestige’s Women of Power project came to its first fruition when 72 of this city’s most influential women, plus partners and supporters, came together for an evening of sisterly celebration – and, yes, a touch of glamour – on December 1, at The Hari Hong Kong. During the proceedings, Prestige managing director and publisher Oceana Ou introduced the initiative, which is aimed at creating and honouring an ongoing and expanding collective of women, who have not only enjoyed success but will also inspire and empower others to do the same.
The evening’s programme included a speech by Prestige’s December cover personality Jennifer Yu Cheng, founder of JYC Girls Impact Foundation, who spoke passionately about encouraging the coming generation to be leaders in their chosen field and how education can empower them. Her address was followed by a panel discussion between Angelina Kwan, a highly respected figure in the fields of digital assets and finance regulation, and Brenda Scofield, chair of The Samaritans, about the role of women in contemporary society and the important steps they’ve taken in shattering glass ceilings along the way. Throughout the evening, guests also took the opportunity to mix and mingle with other honourees – often for the very first time.
Women of Power is more than just a list of names of those deemed successful by traditional standards. It’s a collective built in the hope of creating change in the community and closing the gender gap, as well as recognising women who have paved the way for others and have stories to tell about how they did it. It is, in short, an engaged matrix that sets new standards for the Prestige brand.
In the months and years to come, Prestige will be creating forums for discussion, mentorship opportunities, panel talks and summits, in which women can discuss how they can work together to make this city greater, better and fairer for everyone. This year’s honourees will remain permanent members of a collective of female talent that will be augmented annually.
The Women of Power event was made possible with the support of UOB, Veuve Clicquot, Chloé and Sauvereign