A Starry Night at Gucci’s Landmark Flagship Store Reopening

The stars were shining brightly at Gucci’s Landmark flagship store on 23 June — A-listers such as Aaron Kwok, Nicholas Tse, Karena Lam and Juno Mak graced the newly renovated floor, where sophisticated bamboo and luxurious marble meet layered vintage rugs, to witness another milestone moment for the Italian design house.

Also photographed before shutters and flashes were fashion muses and acclaimed new generation talents including Edward Ma, Janice Man, Elva Ni, Cecilia Choi, Angela Yuen, Jason Wu, Amy Lo, Fiona McLeish, Tyson Yoshi, Alex Lam, Sophy Wong, Angus Yeung, Faye Tsui, Lillian Ho, Harris Chan and more, each decked out in Gucci’s sartorial masterpieces. Scroll through to see the looks they turned:

Aaron Kwok

Nicholas Tse

Karena Lam

Juno Mak

Tyson Yoshi

Edward Ma

Janice Man

Elva Ni

Cecilia Choi

Angela Yuen

Jason Wu

Amy Lo

Fiona McLeish

After an evening of selfie-taking and immersing in the juxtaposition of the traditional and the modern, legendary actress Maggie Cheung made an appearance as a special guest, presenting her curated song list dedicated for this remarkable occasion. Championing a unique blend of sounds, melodies and creativity, Cheung’s performance is certainly one to treasure in your palace of memories. Check out how ravishing (as always) Cheung looked sporting GGs from head to toe:











Special guest Maggie Cheung



Aaron Kwok, Nicholas Tse, Karena Lam and Maggie Cheung

