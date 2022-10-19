Next Act: In Conversation with Actor Kevin Chu

Prestige 40 Under 40 alumnus Kevin Chu talks about embodying complex characters and the challenges of the entertainment industry.

Tell us about some projects you’ve been working on.

I’ve made appearances in a few recent movies, including Chilli Laugh Story, Warriors of Future, Detective vs Sleuths and Look Up. The last was a very challenging role, as I had to act through four stages of life, from university all the way to mid-life. And Warriors of Future was definitely a fanboy dream come true, as I’m a mega science-fiction action-movie fan. I had to get my face moulded in a clay cast for the first time for one of my roles. I can’t reveal which one just yet, but it was a first-time experience for me and very interesting.

Courtesy of Kevin Chu

Which role did you really enjoyed playing and why?

It was one for a TV series I was filming this year. The character was funny and had an interesting sense of expression, and it was quite a challenging role to play. I liked that, though, because this means I can act out a role that’s not at all similar to who I am as a person. The process tests my own skills as an actor and helps me push myself out of my comfort zone.

Courtesy of Kevin Chu

How do you navigate a good work-life balance?

I’m still learning how to do this, to be honest. Balancing work, family, friends and self is more difficult than most people think, especially in this industry, where work hours tend to be very sporadic. As an actor, sometimes I’ll have to play a role that I may not know how to translate intuitively, because their backstory may be something I’ve never experienced myself, so my core philosophy is to always live life to the fullest. I don’t want to miss out on anything.

Courtesy of Kevin Chu

What’s on your checklist to achieve in the near future?

On the personal side, I want to spend more time wake surfing; I’ve been obsessed with picking up more tricks on the water. I also want to try dance classes, which will help with my body awareness and be useful for future roles. Workwise, just as part of an ongoing checklist, I’d love to try and play more challenging, complex characters.