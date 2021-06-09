André Fu Shares his Interior Design Tips and Ideas

It was a no-brainer that we’d interview and photograph the celebrated Hong Kong-born architect André Fu at The Upper House, the hotel whose interiors he designed as a relative unknown, and which brought him almost instant global recognition when it opened in 2009.

Not only that, but the property has also proved to be something of a work in progress for Fu, as over the years he’s been involved in several makeovers, the most recent being the renovation and rebranding of its 49th-floor restaurant, now called Salisterra, and the creation of the sumptuously comfortable but characteristically understated André Fu Suite (and as the latter serves as a physical distillation of the way in which his aesthetic has evolved over the years, it was clear there’d be no better location for our shoot).

Exacting in his work ethic, Fu also proved to be just as diligent as a subject, granting us more of his valuable time than we had a right to expect, answering our questions with thought and deliberation, and being actively involved in all aspects of the shoot during the afternoon and morning he generously set aside for us.

Here, in an exclusive video interview, our June cover star shares his personal favourites, his design philosophy and the things he enjoys about his own home.