Hong Kong’s New Action Vanguard: Andrew Pong

In another life, Andrew Pong could’ve been the next big K-pop sensation. He had the chops for it; he was going through the motions as a K-pop trainee in Korea and Los Angeles. But the calling of cinema was much too strong for Pong to ignore.

Pong grew up in a family of action-actor veterans, which meant being on set was a formative childhood memory. “I couldn’t recall my first experience as a stuntman, probably because I was too young,” Pong says, “but I’m pretty sure it was probably during one of my father’s or uncle’s shoots and the stunt team let me tag along shooting prop guns and trampolining into crash mats.”

From drifting through Los Angeles’ sewers to plummeting down 20-storey apartment complexes in Malaysia, Pong’s stunt work has brought him from shore to shore – and yet, he’s not one to rest on his laurels. Moonlighting as a personal trainer at Soho House Hong Kong amid responsibilities building up Hong Kong’s first action stunt academy, Pong has an action-packed schedule. And he wouldn’t want it any other way.

How did you discover a talent for stunt-work?

My childhood allowed me to grow up in Hong Kong, study in Cambridge, England and attend University in Los Angeles. I was therefore fortunate enough to experience living in many different places and cultures across the world. I have studied martial arts from dojos around the world, carrying the torch of the White Crane Fist martial arts, a 4th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo and Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Muay Thai Association. These experiences made me who I am today. However, it is when I had enlisted into a Korean music label company in 2014, during my training as a K-Pop idol, it hit me that I love the cinema more. During the production of my debut song, “Tonight”, I wanted to create something much more visual, something more than a typical choreographed dance video. I wanted to create a cinematic story within music. And that’s when I discovered my previous production and cinematic experiences with my family came into use. I knew instantly how to set-up camera angles and create action scenes made for the big screen.

How did you get into stunt-work as a career?

My career started in a very unusual way compared to the many local talent in Hong Kong. Having been brought up in a family heavily involved in the entertainment industry, I was often given opportunities to work both in front of and behind the camera. Coincidentally, both my parents and my uncle are also action-actor veterans; the latter now also being the chairman of the Hong Kong Stuntman Association. I couldn’t recall my first experience as a stuntman, probably because I was too young, however I am pretty sure it was probably during one of my father or uncle’s movie shoots and the stunt team allowed me to tag along with them shooting prop guns or trampolining into crash mats.

However, my earliest memorable stunt-work is in a Sammo Hung movie production titled Choy Lee Fut. It was summer 2009 and I joined the production as a summer job. In the movie I played a Karate expert. The shot took 36 hours and it was all done in front of a green screen. However, since I played a minor role in the film, the rest of the time I dedicated myself to learning the production side of creating a movie. I believe that’s when I found cinematography and stunt work to be fascinating.

What’s the most dangerous stunt you’ve ever done?

There’s currently only two times that during a stunt where I felt I was in danger. One was during the filming of a mainland Chinese movie called Sleek Rat and Royal Cat (2021), where I had to do a front flip from second floor onto concrete without safety or padding, then immediately run and jump onto a “Double Kong” and continue with a side flip off a table. I was very proud of that because it was a very hard stunt to pull off when everything was all shot at once and, to add to the complexity, I was in full Chinese fantasy attire, which didn’t help as it is very heavy and clumsy.

The second time I was hesitant was during the filming of my music video for “Knock Out”. Because of money constraints and because it was my own production, none of the scenes were performed with any kind of safety. There’s this particular scene during the middle of the music video where I did a front flip from one shipping container to another. What really struck was that each container was around 15-feet tall and the ground was concrete. I actually didn’t need to jump very far, roughly around two metres in distance. However, the lack of safety and the height really scared me. If I landed too soon, I could have hit my head on the edge of the ship container then fell onto concrete. The only option was to jump off right on the edge and land far across. The movement itself is something I have done many times, but the lack of safety and the addition of the height were what really made it dangerous.

What’s one stunt you’d never try?

Any stunt that creates an environment where the stuntman has no control over himself whatsoever is something I would consider extremely dangerous. Currently, because of technology and safety advancements, a lot of stunts are much more manageable. However, I would consider stunts that require free jumping off tall buildings onto crash mats with several other stuntmen at the same time something I would never do. Not only would I not be in control of my body movements when I am falling, I am also not in control of the other stuntmen. They could’ve jumped later than me and very easily landed on me after the fall. I have seen this stunt conducted in a movie but it is something I would not replicate.

Your most memorable stunt?

I’d reckon my most memorable stunt was jumping off an eight-storey apartment complex in Malaysia during the shooting of The Leakers. It’s a very simple stunt and there were safety nets and crash mats all laid out, not to mention I had a wire when falling, so it was pretty much the same as bungee-jumping. However, it’s memorable because it was my first time jumping off a building in front of a camera.

What’s the coolest stunt you’ve ever seen performed by someone else?

Disneyland and Universal Studios have the best staged stunt performances that people can just go and see! Their actors and stuntmen are extremely talented, with so many attractions requiring explosions, flips, sword fighting, fights, crashes, parkour and more. To me, that is high-level acrobatics and even now I find their acts very entertaining.

Is there anyone that really inspire you in your line of work?

Bruce Lee has always been a huge part of my upbringing. However, when it comes to modern day stunt work, names like Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung and director John Woo come to mind. They all play a big part. Currently, I’m looking up to Brian and Andy Le from Martial Club California.

Stunt work is understandably very taxing on the body. How do you keep your body and mind well?

I have made training and practicing my lifestyle and livelihood. The secret is to love what you do and throw everything you have into your passion. When that happens, I never work a day in my life. All this plus lots of good food, plentiful rest and the occasional spa massage.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve had to face in the industry?

The biggest challenge I am currently facing in the industry is trying to inspire younger generations into the field and training them into becoming professionals. Martial arts, tricking and stunt work are all very similar. It is a very gruesome and taxing long road to become good, not to mention facing and overcoming fear everyday. A lot of students are put off from the dangers they could possibly face or the amount it takes to progress. However, I believe that there is still a large population of younger people out there with strong passion, and it would be my mission to scout them out and show them the ropes. Another challenge that I am currently facing is how to innovate the industry. Just like how Bruce Lee changed action cinema by changing Chinese opera into “Gung Fu” onto the big screen, just like how Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung brought modern action into current movies and just like how John Woo inspired the current action cinema genre. I would like to work with the advancement of technology and innovate current action cinema into something evolved for the future.

Header image courtesy of Soho House and photographer Amanda Kho