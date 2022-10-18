Hong Kong’s New Action Vanguard: Antony Szeto

Hubris, naturally, comes with the indelible charm of being young and, some might say, being a little reckless. Antony Szeto, who cites Hong Kong action films as blueprint for his martial-arts training in Sydney’s Chinatown, is someone who’s successfully turned “being young and daring”, in his own words, into a 30-plus-year career.

“[My friends and I] were the only ones who were doing aerial jumps, suicide drops, kip-ups … moves [the talent scouts] have not seen before,” Szeto recounts, on how, exactly, he cinched his first stunt-work gig at the age of 19. “Until I got that first job, I never thought of doing stunts. But once I tried it, I loved it.”

In the decades since, Szeto has sprinted up ladders both literal and figurative, moving from stunt-work into stunt-consulting on Hollywood films like Ghost in the Shell and The Meg. Then, flexing his directorial muscles, Szeto directed Wushu, produced by Jackie Chan and starring Sammo Hung, and Hong Kong’s first-ever computer-generated feature, DragonBlade, which was nominated for a Golden Horse Award in 2005.





Antony Szeto as Phan-Xu on American Samurai

How did you discover a talent for stunt-work?

I don’t consider myself talented in stunt-work, I just keep getting hired to work in action projects.

What’s the most dangerous stunt you’ve ever done?

I don’t do dangerous stunts. Everything is calculated, checked and rechecked for safety.

What’s one stunt you’d never try?

Jumping out of a plane without a parachute.

Your most memorable stunt?

I’ve totally forgot about this one until my wife, JuJu, mentioned it. I was running on the monorail in Sydney as the bridge it was on was turning to open, and I had to jump from one end of the rail to the opposite end. It was a deceptively difficult stunt, as running on a narrow line as it was turning got more and more difficult to keep on as I ran further away from the centre of the rotation. Plus, it was raining. Anyway, long story short: I slipped, I still jumped and barely made it to the other side. It was a good take! I’ve since done much more spectacular stunt work, but this one was memorable as I just loved that run on the monorail.

What’s the coolest stunt you’ve ever seen performed by someone else?

I’m a fan of some of the car stunts in Bond films.

Antony Szeto spends more time behind-the-scenes these days

Stunt work is understandably very taxing on the body. How do you keep your body and mind well?

I’m too old to do crazy physical stunts, but I do carry a lot of old injuries. I still train several days a week. It’s important to do exercises that gets the pulse racing and involves resistance training, 20 to 30 minutes of this training is enough. I also do a lot of stretching after my training.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve had to face in the industry?

I had a time when everything went wrong. I was stunt coordinating a very big film and so I hired three different teams of people, people I’ve had a lot of history with and trusted. However, the team I had the most good experience with in the past totally let me down. I ended up having to fire a bunch of stunt-people from that team, which made me look totally inept as a leader! I somehow had to regroup everyone and win back the confidence of the production. I hardly slept at all during the making of that film. In the end it all turned out alright, but I’ll never work with that team again.

