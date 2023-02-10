12 celebrities who got engaged or married on Valentine’s Day

Whether going down on one knee with a ring or taking your partner to an exotic place for a destination wedding, 14 February creates the perfect atmosphere to make such moments eternal, just like it has for some of our favourite celebrity couples who got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Therefore, for those looking for a date to get hitched and say, “I do”, the day of love does much more than give an opportunity to up your Valentine’s Day game.

And, if you are thinking it is cliché or cheesy to get engaged or married on 14 February, then you can seek inspiration from the celebrities who chose this day to embark on a new journey of love and friendship.

Some of these celebrities, to make their Valentine’s Day unforgettable, went to great lengths or heights, literally, to pop the question or get married.

Celebrity couples who got married or engaged on Valentine’s Day

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

In 2019, Bloom got engaged to pop star Katy Perry. According to Hello! Magazine, The Lord of the Rings actor had a romantic plan in place, involving a helicopter ride, champagne, a ring and a family dinner at the end. And he executed it to perfection except for a slight comical stumble.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

The Desperado actress wed François-Henri Pinault, a French businessman and billionaire, in the Saint Germain town hall, Paris, in 2009 and followed it up with another ceremony in Italy. The lovely couple has a daughter named Valentina, who was born in 2007.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

The British actor got married to theatre director Sophie Hunter in 2015. The couple was already expecting their first child and became parents to a baby boy the same year. They named him Christopher. In 2017 and 2019, Hunter had two more sons, Hal and Finn, respectively.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

Among the celebrity couples who got married on Valentine’s Day are Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. They got hitched in 1991 and welcomed their son Jack in 1992. However, the stars announced their divorce in 2001 when Ryan was filming for Proof of Life.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Actor Taylor Kinney surprised singer-songwriter Lady Gaga with a heart-shaped ring and proposed in 2015. However, they called it quits in 2016.

Marko Jaric and Adriana Lima

The model and the former NBA player exchanged vows in 2009 and have two daughters — Valentina Lima Jaric and Sienna Lima Jaric. In 2007, Lima and Jaric were introduced by a common acquaintance. While her Serbian boyfriend was a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time, Lima was making her mark with Victoria’s Secret. The pair divorced in 2016.

Prince and Mayte Garcia

American dancer Mayte Garcia married “Purple Rain” singer Prince in 1996 at a lavish church ceremony in Minneapolis. It was like a childhood fantasy coming to reality for Garcia because when she was nine years old, she had told her mother that she would either marry Prince or Luis. However, the two got divorced in June 2000.

Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein

Actress Sharon Stone tied the knot with American journalist Phil Bronstein on Valentine’s Day in 1998 but divorced in 2004. The former couple is parents to an adopted son named Roan, whose custody after divorce is reserved by Bronstein, while Stone has permission to visit him monthly.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

The Star Wars actor popped the question to Calista Flockhart in 2009, and they got married the following year in a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. They first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002. Ford also adopted Flockhart’s son, Liam, after marriage.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler are also among the celebrity couples who got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014. Although the couple still is unmarried, they are parents to daughter Summer Rain Rutler. The “Fighter” singer and MasterClass executive began dating in 2010 when the former was going through a divorce with Jordan Bratman.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee

The Fast and Furious star, Tyrese Gibson, secretly married Samantha Lee Gibson in 2017 after being in a relationship with her for about two years. However, the pair separated in December 2020. They are parents to a two-year-old daughter, Soraya.

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber

The Wedding Crashers star proposed to Kyla Weber in 2009 with a four–carat diamond ring. The lovely couple wed in a secret ceremony on 2 January 2010, in Lake Forest, Illinois, following a brief engagement. The couple is blessed with two daughters — Locklyn Kyla Vaughn and Vernon Lindsay Vaughn.

(Main and featured image credit: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP)