Cheung Ka Long and Siobhan Haughey Honoured “Best of the Best Hong Kong Sports Stars”

On Wednesday, the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong announced the Cathay 2021 Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards winners. The top prize went to Olympic Gold winner Cheung Ka Long for fencing, and Siobhan Haughey, who won Olympic Silver for her two events in Women’s 100m and 200m Freestyle Swimming.

The prestigious sports awards, also known as the Hong Kong Sports Stars Oscars, were attended by many, who came out to support their local heroes. The SF&OC received a total of 66 nominations from 33 National Sports Associations, and after careful deliberation, 16 winners were born from four categories.

Fencer Cheung Ka Long

Cheung Ka Long is highly regarded as the current golden child of Hong Kong, having returned triumphant from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a gold medal. He takes home both the “Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards for Men” and the “Best of the Best Hong Kong Sports Stars Award for Men”. Recently, Cheung came in third place in the BWF World Championships. He also narrowly beat his competitor within 12 seconds in a local match to qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Asian Games is set to take place next year from September 23rd, 2023 to October 8th, 2023.

“This is the first time I’ve been crowned ‘Best of the Best Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards for Men’. I am truly honoured,” says Cheung in his thank you speech. “Thank you for all your support and love. Through my journey, I hope to inspire all of you to keep fighting even at your lowest points.”

Swimmer Siobhan Haughey

Siobhan Haughey is a firm favourite – this year marks the third time she has received the “Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards for Women”. The swimmer attained double-silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is the only Hong Kong athlete to ever take home two medals from the same Olympic event. She has continued to make milestones after the Olympics – breaking the world record in the 200m FINA World Swimming Championships, the first world record for Hong Kong. Following an injury in April, Haughey is back in full force, taking home the trophy at the Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships 2022 and this month with the Sports Stars Award.

“I do what I love every day in the swimming pool,” says Haughey. “I enjoy ample support and am truly glad that sports can bring the community together. I hope my actions will make me a role model for everyone and bring honour to our city.”

Athletes turn up at the awards ceremony to support their teammates (From left to right: Jamie Yeung, Tinky Ho, Stephanie Au, Shawn Cheung, Cheung Ka Long)

The Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards for Men were also given to five-time winner Shek Was Hung (Gymnastics), Wong Chung Ting (Table tennis), first-time winner Lau Chi Ming (Karate) as well as Chu Man Kai (Sports for Physically Disabled – Badminton).

The Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards for Women were awarded to Lee Was Sze (Cycling) for the 9th consecutive year, 2022 Asian Fencing Championships winner Vivian Kong Man Wai (Fencing), first-time winner Doo Hoi Kem (Table Tennis) and 2020 Olympic bronze winner Grace Lau Mo Sheung (Karate).

The Rugby Sevens Team wins for the 9th consecutive year

The award for Team Only Sport was given to the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Team for the 9th consecutive year, which has claimed top seeding for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The award for Team Event went to the Hong Kong Badminton Team – Mixed Doubles (Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet); Boccia BC3 Pairs Team who were silver medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and the Hong Kong National Table Tennis Women’s Team, who came in third place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.