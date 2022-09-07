Do What You Love: Dr Lisa Chan’s Words of Advice for 2022’s 40 Under 40 Cohort

40 Under 40 alumnus Dr Lisa Chan looks back at a year of tremendous personal growth and shares what she’s learned with this year’s new class of honourees.

Another year older, another year wiser. Have you learned something new about yourself this year?

2022 has brought about challenges that made me rethink my boundaries. After clarifying my personal values and vision for the business, which resulted in a restructuring of the clinic, I learned to surround myself with people I can trust with all my heart – and, I hope, be worthy of their trust as well. I’ve also taken up more teaching roles in addition to my daily clinical work, and have learned to manage my time better by always being mindful of whether what I’m doing is in line with my values and furthering my personal mission statement: to learn, grow, give back and find joy amid chaos.

What have you achieved in the past year that you’re proud of?

Professionally, I’ve always looked up to my global network of aesthetic injectors, and am grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward as a trainer in cosmetic injectables. It’s this kind of camaraderie and spirit of collaboration that allowed my colleagues and me to publish a paper on acne scarring in the Journal of Cosmetic Medicine. I also completed the Yale’s Women’s Leadership Program and a course at the Oxford Mindfulness Centre, both of which have taught me invaluable skills for my work. On the personal side, I’ve been paying more attention to my own health and relationships. Connecting with people who are positive and driven and spending more time with family re-energises me instantly.

Last year, we asked you what success means to you. Has your definition for success changed?

Last year, my definition of success was “being passionate about what I do and growing every day”. This hasn’t changed, but my definition of growth now includes growth for others as well – to help others succeed and reach their highest potential. I also call it a success if I’ve remained true to myself and been as authentic as possible in all my interactions.

What are you doing that’s different and how do you hope to shake up your industry?

There are always different paths one can choose in an industry, and my values have always aligned more with those of service than of profit. One of the biggest challenges in the field of aesthetic medicine is that it isn’t backed up by a college in Hong Kong, so doctors mainly learn by attending overseas courses and practice in isolation. I hope to make good use of my public platforms to cultivate healthy collegiality as well as for public education, so we can all learn from each other and work together to benefit patients’ health and wellbeing.

As a 40 Under 40 alumnus, do you have a message for this year’s honourees?

My warmest congratulations to the 2022 honourees! Your hard work and persistence in the face of obstacles has led you to where you are today, and these achievements are worth celebrating. With recognition comes responsibility, so always be mindful of paying it forward, and use your true values to guide you in making decisions.

As you’re still less than 40 years old, what do you wish to check off on your bucket list?

I used to think “what’s next?” after achieving a goal, but these days I find it more important to enjoy the journey – to be grounded in my present, to show up, to respond fully. Ikigai is a concept that really resonates with me: to find where love meets purpose meets service.

I’m more aware of what I value, and putting time and effort into my relationships make me happy. I try to think of how to make every day memorable, and it can be as simple as making a phone call or scheduling a meal with a loved one. In the end, I hope to be able to say I made the best use of my small talents to bring more beauty into this world and to have lived the words veni vidi amavi: I came, I saw, I loved.

