Dr Lisa Chan on Her Profession and Maintaining Our Skin

A general practitioner with a keen interest in aesthetic medicine, Dr Lisa Chan talks about her profession and shares insight on how we should maintain our skin this winter.

Dr Lisa Chan

What advice do you have for people wishing to improve their skin?

Sunscreen is pertinent – photoaging (premature ageing of the skin from too much sunlight) is a very real thing. No one likes premature wrinkles and pigmentation, so make it a habit to apply a sunscreen of at least SPF 30 every morning, even on days when you plan on being indoors. Remember to cover your ears, neck, chest and hands as well, as those are the tell-tale areas that sometimes get neglected.

Proper hydration is important. Besides drinking plenty of water, I use products from my own skincare line: a lightweight moisturiser during the day and a creamier formula at night. Hydrating collagen masks are another a great way to give your skin that extra boost before a big event. At the clinic, we offer a number of light-based and dermal injection treatments for various skin issues.

Staying both physically and mentally healthy also does wonders for your skin. Exercise often, sleep well, increase fibre intake and skip processed foods, alcohol and tobacco. I’ve taken up meditation and it’s really helped me become more positive, not to mention softening those frown lines.

How should we take care of our skin during the seasonal transitions, particularly from autumn to winter?

With colder weather comes lower humidity and dry, flaky skin. In more extreme cases, this can result in itchy or painful rashes that are prone to infection. Moisturising well is key: look for ingredients like ceramides, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid. Avoid peels such as glycolic acid or salicylic acid (unless you’re on a treatment regime and being monitored). Stay hydrated and consider using a humidifier at home or at work – this also helps combat dry sinuses and respiratory issues.

Which innovations in cosmetic technology we should be aware of ?

We’re seeing more applications of artificial intelligence, such as imaging systems that can show facial anatomy (muscles, vessels and nerves) and can possibly be used in aesthetic procedures such as dermal filler injections. Stem-cell (undifferentiated cells with self-renewal properties) and human genome “beauty spots” research is also underway.

With all the advances in technology, issues that used to require major surgery can now sometimes be done with minimally invasive techniques. The potential for change is definitely exciting.

What trends have you been seeing in aesthetic medicine?

Beauty ideals have become less rigorous and more forgiving. These days it’s less about looking like someone else, and more about the desire to look like a polished, refreshed version of yourself. There’s a bigger trend towards self-acceptance and natural beauty. This has always been the way I practise medical aesthetics, and I love that the natural approach is being embraced. One of my patients came in the other day and told me people were telling her she looked so much better, but they just couldn’t tell what had changed. That has to be among my top 10 favourite comments so far.

People are also more discerning and educated. Every day there are “beauty spas” popping up, and it pays to do your research before trying any new or unproven treatments. Safety always comes first. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t something you want to go for.

There used to be a stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery. Is this still the case, and what are your views about it?

Cosmetic surgery is a bit different from what I do, which is minimally invasive medical aesthetics. Most of my procedures involve little to no downtime, so there’s less of a need to “hide away and recover” as older patients may have experienced with traditional major cosmetic surgeries. This probably contributes to less stigma, as there’s less to judge.

Social media featuring celebrities sharing the treatments they’ve undergone has also normalised and popularised aesthetic procedures. People’s attitudes towards self-love and self-pampering have changed, and there’s less guilt involved with doing something out of desire rather than need. Removing wrinkles and getting glowing skin may not be necessities, but if it boosts your confidence and lets you walk out the door with a new spring in your step, I’m all for it. Life is meant to be lived, not just tolerated.

I think people these days are also more vulnerable with each other, and more willing to share their aesthetic experiences. This is great, because better education can only create a more open culture and lead to further innovations and advancements.

What aesthetic treatments do most of your clients seek from you?

Each client has different concerns and desired treatment results, so treatments are tailored to individual needs. Some of the treatments available at our clinics include peels, botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, biostimulators, and a variety of energy-based procedures – radio frequency, ultrasound, intense pulsed light and lasers, to name a few. Given the change in weather recently, more clients have been looking for deep dermal hydration treatments.

How have you stayed well during Covid-19?

In the early stages of Covid, we suspended clinic services for a few weeks to obtain all the proper protective equipment, retrained our staff on sanitation measures and reorganised our scheduling services to have a better workflow to minimise the number of patients who come into contact with one another.

We’ve also taken social distancing and mask-wearing very seriously – there was a period where I barely saw my family and stopped wearing make-up to prevent “maskne” (acne caused by wearing masks).

In terms of mental health, to maintain my sanity I rediscovered some old passions and hobbies, such as calligraphy, painting and playing the piano. With the onset of winter and more viral activity, I can foresee that we’ll be spending a lot more time indoors, so I’ll likely be looking into doing more indoor exercise.

Given the uncertainty around beauty-salon opening times this year, what at-home treatments or products do you recommend?

Stick with the basics – a gentle cleanser, pH balancing toner, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen. I don’t often recommend patients try new products or at-home treatments – when it comes to your skin, less is often more. Stay with the tried-and-true products that your skin is used to, the ones that don’t cause flare-ups or allergic reactions. Home-based machines aren’t something I’d get too excited about either, as I’ve seen a number of patients who end up with burns or rashes after trying the latest gadget.

What are your thoughts on machine-based versus natural treatments?

They can go well with each other. Facials are a nice way to relax and get in a shoulder massage. Peels can help to exfoliate and brighten the skin, and there are a variety of hydrating ingredients that can help your skin retain moisture. Machines tend to give somewhat faster and more prominent results, such as light-based pigment removal or deep dermal hydration. It really depends on what the patient wants to address and the desired goals of treatment.

