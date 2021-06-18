Eco-warrior Emily Lam-Ho is encouraging Hong Kongers to go green this summer with the launch of 8Shades 8 Weeks Challenge, a citywide campaign that features eight weeks of picking up simple green habits and winning exciting eco-conscious prizes.

Change doesn’t happen overnight — and Emily Lam-Ho recognises that completely. The eco-entrepreneur’s own discovery and journey into sustainability was a slow evolution, which finally took firm hold when she became a new mother. Lam has since then become a leading voice in living green and championing sustainability with her business ventures like Empact28 and EcoDrive. Never forgetting how she first started however, Lam established 8Shades earlier this year, a sustainability platform that aims to make going green easy for the uninitiated, a light-hearted and non-judgemental community that will be there for you no matter if you’re taking baby steps or giant leaps into sustainability.

Emily Lam-Ho founded 8Shades to help people find their own path to sustainability

Lam first broke the news of 8Shades here with Prestige back in December, but this month is really the launch of the platform’s biggest campaign to date. 8Shades 8-Week Challenge is its first-ever citywide challenge, featuring eight weeks of exciting challenges and giveaways, all with the intention of encouraging all of us — from eco-veterans to green newbies — to take purposeful steps towards a greener future.

It’s all very easy — all you need to do is sign up here.

Emily Lam-Ho’s challenge to all: enter the 8Shades 8 Weeks giveaway to make the world a shade greener

The challenge will run for eight weeks, with thoughtful prizes curated by the team at 8Shades that include some of Hong Kong’s best eco-conscious brands such as Lono Shoes, Keep Cup, Everybody & Everyone and more.

The campaign kickstarted on June 14th this week with the simple challenge — go for a walk. (And what better time to do this than this gorgeous weekend?) Each weekly challenge will be revealed on 8Shades’ Instagram and website, along with an article that explains the benefits of taking that one green step.

Green is good and better for the planet, we all know this. So start now, spread the world, a tiny step can make a huge difference.