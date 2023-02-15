Frida Kahlo: A Pioneer of Modern Feminism

In collaboration with the Museo Frida Kahlo in Mexico City, more than 200 of her objects from Casa Azul, including garments, accessories, correspondence, cosmetics, medicines and orthopaedic aids, are on display until March 5 in the exhibition Frida Kahlo, Beyond Appearances at the Palais Galliera in Paris.

To those not overly acquainted with the worlds of art and fashion – and to some of those who are – how well do we really know Mexican artist and feminist icon Frida Kahlo, she of the exotic face and flamboyant fashion, endlessly replicated across plates, T-shirts, and tote bags in every global museum and gallery gift shop? After all, no lesser mortal than Madonna, 21st-century reinvention of Frida, owns six of Kahlo’s works, and sings aspirational lyrics such as “If I were a painter, I’d be Frida Kahlo”. Yet by invoking Frida’s legacy, the 60-year-old Madonna might also be appealing for a slice of Kahlo’s youth. The Mexican painter died comparatively young (she was 47) and, much like actors James Dean and Marilyn Monroe, enshrined her legacy as an ageless cultural icon in the public domain. Why then, in Mexico, do locals call Frida Kahlo “the heroine of pain”?

Kahlo’s physical misfortune dictated the course of her life, and art. Born in Mexico in 1907, she developed poliomyelitis by the age of six, her right leg atrophied and her foot stopped growing. At 18, she was involved in an horrific traffic accident; her spinal column and pelvis were broken in three places; she broke her collarbone and two ribs; her right leg, the one deformed by polio, fractured in 11 places, and her right foot was dislocated and crushed. She was hospitalised for a month and went on to have more than 30 operations in her lifetime.

During convalescence, she started to paint, specifically her face, as reflected in the mirror her mother had attached to the bed. Kahlo developed a knack for self-portrait. “I paint myself,” she said, “because I spend a lot of time alone, and I am the subject that I know best.” Of the 150 works she painted, 55 are self-portraits, through which she expresses her history, her love life, her trauma and commitments. Painting, effectively, saved her. She joined the Communist Party in 1928 and married Diego Rivera, “the Michelangelo of Mexico”, the following year, thus beginning the start of a passionate and tempestuous relationship. They divorced in 1939 and remarried in 1940. She once quipped: “I have had two serious accidents in my life. One when a train ran over me. The other is Diego.”

Knowing that it pleased Rivera, she began to wear the costume, hairstyle and heavy jewellery of the women of Tehuana, a region of the country, far from Mexico City, that she’d never visited. She adopted their embroidered blouses, long skirts, elaborate hairstyles and woven rebozo shawls in a fascinating personal interpretatio of Mexicanidad (Mexicanness). She added elements from other parts of the country and accessories, including pre-Columbian articles, such as jade necklaces. Unique, transgressive and unforgettable, she created her own style and built a unique body of work, in which her entire person, like her art and her outfits, were characterised by distinction. Her silhouette became her calling card. Kahlo, despite her infirmities, was beautiful and intelligent, and dated an inventory of 20th century luminaries. As well as socialising with the likes of Picasso, Duchamp, Kandinsky and fashion designer Schiaparelli (who designed a robe, the Mme Rivera, in her honour), Kahlo had affairs with singer Josephine Baker, actresses Paulette Goddard and Dolores del Rio, her husband’s mistresses, painters Georgia O’Keeffe, Jacqueline Lamba (André Breton’s wife), Picasso’s muse Dora Maar and the wife of Surrealist painter Wolfgang Paalen, the poet Alice, who’d worked for Schiaparelli. When Frida met Alice it was supposedly love at first sight. She had a fling with Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, seduced Trotsky when he was exiled in Mexico in the 1930s and then seduced Trotsky’s secretary Jean van Heijenoort.

Simultaneously, Kahlo withdrew, creating alternate worlds, remaking her identities and selves (frequently dressing in men’s clothes), in ways appropriated latterly by the likes of Cindy Sherman, Kiki Smith and, more recently, Madonna and Lady Gaga. As a result, Kahlo has today become a heroine of the marginalised – the LGBTI community, feminists, the handicapped, and more. From an early age she was defending gender equality in Mexico and challenging conventions of beauty and gender stereotypes.

And in crafting the image of her disabled body, she was a pioneer – revealing and concealing both her exceptional abilities and disabilities. She wore corsets, orthopaedic shoes and other medical devices, which she decorated and transformed into artwork. And her health kept worsening. By the 1940s, she had infected kidneys, gangrenous toes (one of her legs was amputated in 1953) and was addicted to painkillers. Her work became increasingly cruel, depicting her birth, operations, her abortions and her exposed spinal column. Breton, the man who coined the term Surrealism and who was fascinated by Kahlo, described her as “a ribbon wrapped around a bomb”. She died in July, 1954, at home in Casa Azul, Mexico. And yet her presence and influence today is no less explosive.

In collaboration with the Museo Frida Kahlo in Mexico City, more than 200 of her objects from Casa Azul, including garments, accessories, correspondence, cosmetics, medicines and orthopaedic aids, are on display until March 5 in the exhibition Frida Kahlo, Beyond Appearances at the Palais Galliera in Paris.