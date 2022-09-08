Personal challenges have forced Gigi Ma to grow and evolve in ways she would never have imagined. The former actress turned beauty empire magnate opens up for the first time about her tumultuous journey to the top.

Words STEPHANIE IP

Creative direction & styling ALVIN GOH

Photography ISSAC LAM

Hair VIC KWAN, ii Alchemy Hair & Nail

Make-up OMIX

Styling assistant ALEX LOONG

Photography assistants IVAN CHAN, JASON LI and TK

Hairstylist assistant JOEY AU YEUNG

THE FOREVER YOUNG

Dress and gloves, Gucci

Gigi Ma: A Drive to Thrive

Gigi Ma insists that as a child she had no great aspirations in life. “Back in high school, we used to write essays about our aspirations and I remember all I wanted was to get married, and be a good wife and mother,” she says. It’s hard to believe this now – we’re sitting at a large conference room at the headquarters of Miricor, the listed company Ma heads, which owns an established beauty clinic and two blossoming beauty brands under her watch. Dressed in a power suit, she’s the figure of poise and elegance, having just wrapped up a meeting with her staff before I come in – the conference table is still strewn with presentations and notes that colleagues have left behind.

It’s perhaps also hard to believe that Ma didn’t have ambitions back then, for at the age of just 14 she had an early career start in the entertainment industry. Going by her maiden name of Lai, the young starlet quickly became known for her good looks and embarked on a successful career as a singer and an actress. Acting was in her blood – her grandfather, Lai Man-Wai, was known as the “Father of Hong Kong Movies” and a pioneer of Chinese cinema. Her grandmother was the first Chinese silent-era actress Lim Cho Cho.

THE FOREVER YOUNG

Dress and gloves, Gucci

Her critically acclaimed career came to an abrupt end in 2007 when her brother was gravely injured in a car crash that left him paralysed and unable to work. Faced with the decision to either continue working in the industry or take care of her family’s affairs, which included her brother’s beauty clinic business, Ma chose the second course without hesitation. If the world doubted her ability to run a business – what does an actress know about business? – she never let the naysayers deter her.

“It’s all about your mindset,” she tells me. Mindset is a word she repeats frequently during our long conversation, and is something that she’s consistently honed since her filming days.

“In face of challenges, you have a choice,” she says. “What choice you make guides you down your path. Your mindset can really change your perspective on things, I always tell my children that.”

Ma has had her fair share of setbacks, difficulties and challenges throughout her life. “I think I’ve become accustomed to them,” she says lightly. “Every time I got through another challenge, it felt like such a huge accomplishment. These days, I embrace challenges. It’s just the way I work.”

THE PERFECTIONIST

Watch and jewellery, Piaget | Pants, Veronica Beard at Net-a-Porter | Shirt, stylist’s own

Your mindset can really change your perspective on things, I always tell my children that Gigi Ma

Making films isn’t easy. Behind the excitement and glamour you see on screen is the blood, sweat and tears of an actor who often works in strenuous conditions and unforgiving weather. “In my almost 20, 30 years of making movies,” says Ma, “we’re always shooting summer movies in the winter and winter movies in the summer. I remember shooting on one of the coldest days in Hong Kong and I was running a high fever. I didn’t take a day off. We were shooting in the middle of the night, an action scene in the rain where I was pummelled to the ground in a back alley somewhere. It really takes something in you to endure this kind of work.”

But Ma had a reason for working hard. She’d started her entertainment career as a way of supporting her family at a difficult time and paying for her younger brother’s education in England. Tired as she often was, Ma never complained. During long shoots she’d take catnaps – once in an abandoned shack, slipping her slim frame between two benches. Another time, rather than go home between a night shoot and an early call, she hauled a sleeping bag into a quiet studio and slept there.

THE ENCHANTRESS

Headpiece and gloves, Gucci

The biggest challenge she’s faced in her entire life, though, was when she decided to take over her brother’s business after his accident. It was a huge turning point in her life, which saw her giving up her career at an especially traumatic time. Ma rarely reveals this part of her history, but now she speaks candidly. “When my brother had his accident, we were all so shocked,” she says, her voice breaking a little. “It felt like a dream, it felt unreal at times, and we’d think, why did this happen to us?

“But we had to face reality. I only had one brother and my parents only had the two of us. It came down to me to take care of my brother as my parents were already old at that point.”

At the time she was shooting a TV programme, The Gem of Life, and everything felt as if it were falling apart. “I was feeling really sad, I was so emotional I couldn’t eat and I couldn’t sleep at night,” says Ma. “But I had to tell myself I needed to go through this. It was, again, all about the mindset. I had to face my realities. I went into survival mode.”

Staring down a bowl of rice, Ma told herself she must eat. “I told myself that if I didn’t have this bite of rice, I wouldn’t live and if I don’t live, there’d be no one left to take care of my family,” she recalls. “I finished my rice, then found the energy to think, to strategise and to plan ahead.”

THE PERFECTIONIST

Necklace and rings, Piaget | Outfit, Gucci

Ma had no training, no accounting nor managing background to assist her understanding of how to run her brother’s clinic. Her brother, Ma says fondly, was the smart one in the family. “To be honest, I could have closed my eyes and closed down the business,” she recalls. “I didn’t have the ambition to become a businesswoman. Like I said, as a young girl, I just wanted to be a mother and a wife. But my brother had already lost so much because of this accident. If I closed his business, something he was so proud of, he really would have lost everything.”

Knowing she’d never give up on the last thing her brother had, Ma set her mind on keeping the business – not just keeping it running, but making it bigger and even more successful than before – and make her brother proud. “As his sister, I owed it to him to continue his legacy and his business. He couldn’t take care of the company at that time, but I wanted to make sure that I was taking care of his business while he took care of healing himself. It was this that kept me going.”

Ma began to study the spreadsheets, attempting to make sense of the numbers while her customers left and staff found jobs elsewhere – few had confidence that the company could be turned around. But Ma persisted with only one goal in mind: for the business to make a profit. Amid it all, she realised that in addition to her own love for beauty, she had a knack for running a company. It gave her joy to see satisfied customers emerge from beauty treatments with a new sense of confidence.

THE ALLURE

Outfit, Fendi Haute Couture

From a will to survive came a will to thrive, and Ma – now an expert at numbers – wanted to do more. “There’s always room for improvement, that’s my motto,” she says. Ma established Miricor in 2009, when her brother’s beauty clinic was re-branded as CosMax. In 2019, she listed the company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also opened VITAE, a beauty treatment centre offering vitalising face and body treatments. And in 2020 she launched XOVĒ, a luxurious skincare line developed in Switzerland and formulated with potent W-TruComplex extracted from white truffles.

Ma had long been keen to develop a skincare line, wanting to add her own approach to the competitive market. “I did my research for 10 years, looking for partners that could make the products that worked for all skin types on this side of the world,” she says. But it was a chance encounter with a group of Swiss scientists that planted the seed for XOVĒ (the word is derived from the Latin for “young”). They introduced her to white truffle, sharing with her their findings on its anti-ageing properties. Intrigued, Ma tested the products while on a winter holiday. The white truffle products worked wonders, but she still wasn’t convinced – would the product be good for a warmer and much more humid climate like Hong Kong’s? After testing the product again in Thailand, she knew she’d hit gold. Her beauty clients at the clinic were the first to try the products. Taking in their feedback, Ma refined, then launched XOVĒ two years later as a standalone line for the public.

THE WONDER WOMAN

Earrings and ring, Piaget | Outfit, Tom Ford

Her three brands complement each other, filling different market niches, but Ma says she’s not finished yet. There’s always something to be worked on. Her plan for next year is to expand XOVĒ to China. “I teach my children and my team that we cannot be too complacent or too proud of our own achievements. We always have to move forward and never stay in our comfort zone,” she says.

“The beauty industry moves fast and there are always advancements in everything – from the products and the tech to the clinical procedures,” says Ma. At the office, she’s known to demand quick changes to keep up with the market and loves meeting her colleagues for discussions. “They’re like going to class, because you learn from your colleagues and the professionals around you,” she explains. “You’re constantly educating yourself by discovering new things.”

There’s a wonderful camaraderie between Ma and her colleagues, who weren’t afraid to tease their boss about her dedication to work. Ma was known for her love of mirrors; she wouldn’t walk past one without checking her own reflection. She also loves make-up, but these days she walks into the office with a bare face and never glances at a mirror once. “I used to find joy in putting on my make-up but now I find joy in operations and planning. My colleagues will just have to accept me the way I am, no matter how I look,” she says, laughing.

THE DEVOTED

Headband, Piaget | Dress, Alexander McQueen

When Ma puts her mind to something, she stops at nothing to get it done. “I didn’t know this about myself,” she reflects. “I didn’t know I had it in me to do this.” When life forced her hand, Ma didn’t crumble. Instead, she emerged triumphant, a different person, but humble all the same. “My evolution is this: I used to hate numbers and now I can’t live without them,” she chuckles.

“People often ask me, ‘Gigi why do you need to work so hard? Your husband can support you. Why do you make it so challenging for yourself ?’” She smiles with bemusement, because God forbid that a 21st-century woman would want to be anything more than a wife and mother. Gone is the demure schoolgirl who thought she’d amount to nothing more; in her place is a successful and powerful woman who knew she could have it all – her own business, a loving husband and three smart and independent girls.

THE MASTERMIND

Earrings, Piaget | Dress, sunglasses, socks and heels, Dior | Gloves, Gucci

“I wanted to do this for this generation of women,” says Ma on reflection. “I wanted to give them back their confidence through my three brands – to give them youth, vitality and beauty. I also wanted to be an example to women out there and to my followers on social media, that I am proof that women can also have something going on for themselves.

“I love being a mother to my three children but I’d never give up my business. I want to inspire people around me and to show women all around me that with passion and motivation, you can do whatever you set your mind to – and thrive.”