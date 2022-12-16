Prince George to Miss Lilibet: Here’s the Next Generation of The British Royal Family Tree

The British Royal Family is arguably one of the most powerful monarchies in the world, and it can be a bit complicated to keep up with the next gen British royals and who they are related to. So, we trace their family tree to find the next generation of British royals you should look out for.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had 4 kids – King Charles III; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex — and eight grandchildren from them.

Her grandchildren are William, Prince of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Princess Beatrice; Princess Eugenie; Lady Louise Windsor; Peter Phillips; Zara Tindall; and James, Viscount Severn.

The eldest grandchild is Prince William who is first in line to the British throne after King Charles III. Her youngest grandchild is Viscount Severn, who is 14 years old and the son of Prince Edward and Countess Sophie. Here, we talk about the late Queen’s 12 great-grandchildren in order of line of succession.

Here is the next generation of the British royal family

Prince George

Prince George of Wales is the first-born child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who also goes by the name Kate Middleton. He was born on 22 July 2013 and is second in line to the throne in the British royal family after his father. He will be known as King George VII when he is crowned the monarch.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the second and middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. She was born on 2 May 2015 and is third in line to the throne after her father and older brother, Prince George. She is named after two women in Prince William’s family — Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Louis

One of the most adorable next gen British royals, Prince Louis Arthur Charles is the third and the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, he is fourth in line to the throne of the British monarchy after his older sister, brother and father. He was born on 23 April 2018 and is known for having his share of cheeky moments in the public.

Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the eldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and former actor. He was born on 6 May 2019 and is the first cousin of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. He is sixth in line of succession to the British throne.

Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Image credits: Misan Harriman/@misanharriman/Instagram

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the younger sister of Archie and daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was born on 4 June 2021 and is seventh in line to the throne.

Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi is the youngest child to make it to the next generation of British Royalty and is the youngest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II currently. She is the daughter of Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the granddaughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is tenth in line of succession to the British throne and was born on 18 September 2021.

Master August Brooksbank

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and the grandson of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. He was born on 21 February 2021 and is 12th in line to the British throne from the royal family. He is one of the youngest among the next gen British royals.

Miss Savannah Phillips

Savannah Phillips is the oldest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and the grandchild of Anne, Princess Royal. Her parents are Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, and she is 18th in line of succession to the British throne currently. She was born on 29 December 2010 and has a younger sister named Isla Phillips.

Miss Isla Phillips

Isla Elizabeth Phillips is the younger sister of Savannah Phillips and the daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. She was born on 29 March 2012 and is 19th in line to the throne. She is the second oldest among the next generation of the British Royal family.

Miss Mia Tindall

Mia Grace Tindall is the daughter of Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, who is the daughter of Princess Anne. Mia is 19th in line of succession to the British throne in the royal family and was born on 17 January 2014.

Miss Lena Tindall

Lena Elizabeth Tindall is the younger sister of Mia Tindall and the middle child of Mike and Zara Tindall. She was born on 18 June 2018 and is 22nd in line of succession to the throne.

Master Lucas Tindall

Lucas Tindall is the youngest of the Tindall siblings and is the only son of Mike and Zara Tindall. He was born on 21 March 2021 and is currently the last in line to the throne at number 23. He is one of the youngest in the next generation of the British Royal family.

(Hero image credit: Daniel Leal/AFP; Feature image credit: Photo by The Duchess/The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)