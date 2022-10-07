Race in Style: Gentlemen’s Bow Tie Raceday Makes its Comeback in 2022

Oriental Watch Gentlemen’s Bow Tie Raceday 2022 makes its return in splendid style with Hong Kong Champion Jockey Zac Purton.

Zac Purton

Tuxedo and bow tie, Craft Legacy. Shirt and shoes, stylist’s own.

Presented once again by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy Gentlemen’s Bow Tie Raceday is set to return to the Sha Tin racecourse on October 16, 2022. As is tradition, under the grand theme “There Is a Gentleman in Every Man”, many jockeys and trainers will don bowties for the event. Gentlemen attending the race are also invited to wear bowties, while ladies are encouraged to accessorise with bow elements. The annual horseracing event speaks to timeless heritage and the classic notions of a gentleman, and there’s no one better to represent the campaign than champion jockey Zac Purton.

“Discipline, confidence, dedication and family have all made me the man I am today,” says Purton. “Being the best I can requires hard work and consistent training.” Few jockeys in Hong Kong exemplify those qualities to the extent that Purton does. At almost 40 years old, the tireless Australian is still the equal to any jockey in the paddock in terms of effort and commitment. After a gruelling campaign last season, the Australian has hit the ground running again this time around.

As for confidence, that comes naturally when you’ve enjoyed as much success as Purton has. It’s a short list of legends in Hong Kong racing that have shone as brightly for so long as the Lismore-native, who is now into his 15th season in the Neon City. Having secured Group 1 wins in five countries during a sparkling career, he approaches the new season safe in the knowledge that his legacy, as one of the best the sport has ever seen, is assured. And while he may be more comfortable in racing silks than he is in a tuxedo, the Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy Gentlemen’s Bow Tie Raceday is an occasion when Zac the fighter can become Zac the sophisticate for a day.

“There’s a gentleman in every man,” Purton says as he straightens his bow tie in the mirror and poses for another photo.

“Spending time with my family also plays a big part in helping me stay grounded and centred,” he adds, a few weeks after returning from a restorative summer vacation with his wife Nicole and two children, Cash and Roxy, his first family holiday in years.

Embracing the celebratory spirit, a lifestyle-focused Gentlemen Club is open at the Atrium at Hysan Place in Causeway Bay until October 9. A 3D photo backdrop of streets in Europe makes for a perfect photo spot. Visitors can accessorize with unique bowties and jockey outfits from the Gentleman Bow Tie Wardrobe. On October 16, the Gentlemen Club will relaunch at the Shatin Racecourse.

Gentlemen Club at Hysan

On the racecourse, the highlight remains the inaugural Group 2 race. At Hay Market and Jump, enjoy the racing thrill and flourish your racing knowledge through Racing 101, guided by our Racing Specialists to bring out your best game. Reserve your seat in Hay Market and Jump now.

Be sure to also make your way to Roof Deck for the unrivalled view of the home stretch and finishing line in our relaxed outdoor venue. Our professional Racing Specialists, along with English & Cantonese broadcast commentary, all add up to inspire you in racing. Reserve your seat in Roof Deck now.

Don’t forget to share your meaningful memories online with #OWCBowTieRaceday to stay connected with your friends and community. The event is all about fashion and excitement, so put on your finest threads – including, of course, that statement bowtie – head out in high style to Sha Tin and enjoy the party.

For information about race-day arrangements and the relevant health restrictions, please refer to the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s latest press release.