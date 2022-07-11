Mindful Mentors: Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. Sandra Kwong gets advice from Hong Kong’s top wellness practitioners and hears about misconceptions and hurdles.

Meet Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners

BRIAN LAI

Australian Brian Lai embarked on a career in finance before quitting the industry in 2011 to become a film producer. After arriving in Hong Kong in 2014, he experienced burnout, anxiety and various mental and physical health issues. That was when he discovered Vipassana meditation and Wim Hof’s breathing methods. While originally exploring breathwork for his own benefit, he realised how impactful the practice was for others and decided to start out on

a new journey as a breathwork specialist.

BHAKTI WONG

Bhakti Wong is a somatic therapist and teacher, a journey that evolved naturally. Although initially working in the corporate world, she left to pursue motherhood, yoga and mindfulness almost 20 years ago. Her journey has taken her across continents, learning with various healers to understand and spread the message of the importance of wellbeing.

ANNA FLORES

The founder of The Chaless, a wellness beauty centre with a unique “fast living with slow beauty” concept, Anna Flores is from the Philippines; her love of beauty and wellness are deeply rooted in family traditions and watching her mother ritualise beauty. After working in the industry for more than two decades, Flores launched her venue last year to offer creative and targeted therapies for sleep, stress management and anti-ageing.

JOHANNES PONG

A food and travel writer-turned-shamanic healer, Johannes Pong works to remove fear, getting rid of clients’ deep- rooted childhood traumas, psychic darts and parasites.He also helps retrieves “power animals” for his clients – a spiritual exploration offering grounding and protection.

SUSANNE SCHUTZ

Susanne Schutz is a Chinese metaphysics consultant who’s lived and worked in Asia for three decades. She founded Suzhong Consulting in 2014 to bridge the gap between local Chinese Metaphysics masters and cosmopolitan clients who require a more adaptive approach and deeper understanding of the traditional remedies presented. A holder of four master’s degrees in Chinese metaphysics, Schutz runs the only agency of its kind in Hong Kong, working with clients to provide detailed no-nonsense consultations and remedies.

LILIAN LAM

The founder of TalkMatters Psychological Counselling, Lilian Lam worked in public relations, marketing and communications before joining the humanity service sector as a psychological counsellor. She deals with the “inner world”, mind and experience of individuals, and also offers counselling in collaboration with NGOs.

GIANNE CHAN

A health and wellness advocate, Gianne Chan is the founder of Calmed & Co, which provides affordable wellness solutions. She previously suffered from depression and anxiety, leading her to launch her businesses to proactively help others going through similar situations.

KIYOKO TSUKABAYASHI

Born in Hong Kong, Japanese-Chinese Kiyoko Tsukabayashi spent many years studying in the United Kingdom. A graduate of the London College of Fashion, she majored in visual merchandising and branding. After returning to Hong Kong in 2018, however, she changed course and embarked on a journey of spiritual learning, focusing on chakra healing practices, astrology, Feng Shui, numerology and divination. She now runs the wellness platform Kosmicland.

VERA LUI

Vera Lui is a sexuality educator and founder of Sally Coco, the first female-friendly intimate lifestyle store in Hong Kong. Born and raised here, she experienced and witnessed others suffering from a lack of sex education in what she calls a “sex taboo” city. In 2012, she started her YouTube channel discussing sex education, and founded Women’s Festival HK with Eaton HK to create an open platform for women to explore topics ranging from body positivity, mental and physical wellness, and motherhood to spirituality and sensuality.

Featured image courtesy of Conscious Design on Unsplash