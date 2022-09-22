Hong Kong’s Creative Powerhouses to Watch: Tania Tse

The digital world has changed dramatically in recent years, but few have embraced this new age with as much fervour as Tania Tse. After starting out in investment banking covering China’s technology sector, Tse was fortunate to be at the heart of the cryptocurrency and NFT movements when they began gaining traction.

While in her full-time job, she was barred from trading equities, and so ended up trading NFTs when the blockchain platform Solana began in 2021. Realising the potential for growth and development in the sector, Tse started helping projects launch their NFTs on the side. “I wanted to empower web3 communities to engage with their communities better through immersive experiences,” she says.

Tse eventually turned her passion into a new career path, co-founding the web3 metaverse platform ChapterX last November.

Tse and ChapterX co-founders

What are you doing that’s different, and how do you hope to shake up the industry?

Focusing on testing and iteration with NFT project owners instead of retail users: the most common-use cases right now are gaming, display and events. However, at ChapterX, we’re working closely with NFT project owners to refine their utility, focusing on the needs of web3 communities and how they can engage their audience better. We’re not here to redefine the metaverse, but to co-create with our core user base.

As a female founder in web3, I’m dedicated to diversity and taking on more female talent, especially in Asia. We’re extremely under-represented in the blockchain world: the female to male ratio was 1:100 in crypto conferences, even in 2022.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

The pandemic definitely accelerated the development of the metaverse, as more people are now spending time digitally and investing in their virtual persona. We’re seeing growing demand for deeper and more meaningful connections to be made online.

What would you like to achieve in the near future?

Starting a small but impactful web3 female group. I want to bring together change-makers and take on others who are bullish about the future and want to succeed in this new world. There’s a lack of insightful information regarding how to navigate this extremely new industry, so I also want to establish a stronger presence in our home court of Hong Kong. We want to start building our local presence, starting with our first launch event at Soho House.