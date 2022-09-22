Hong Kong’s Creative Powerhouses to Watch: Winnie Cheung

Under her gentle, soft-spoken exterior, Winnie Cheung is a woman of boundless inspiration and ambition. After studying for a degree at the Gemological Institute of America in New York, she returned to Hong Kong to work as a diamond grader in a laboratory before moving on to a bespoke jewellery firm. She eventually decided to start her own diamond business, creating bespoke engagement rings and eternity bands.

During last year’s gym closures, Cheung and her sister Wendy were introduced to aqua-bag training and were immediately roused by the versatility, challenge and fun of the fitness product. Seeing the wellness industry’s growth potential, especially given the trend for working out at home, the two women began their new business, Fluid X, to meet that demand.

Winnie Cheung (left) with sister Wendy, founders of Fluid X

Starting out, what was your biggest hurdle?

The biggest hurdle was investing in product stocks and creating free content for our customers. It was a risk but I’m glad we did it.

What are you doing that’s different, and how do you hope to shake up the industry?

There are several aqua bags out there, but they’re more targeted at athletes. We wanted to be different by offering various sizes for different needs. At Fluid X, we also offer free workout videos that people can follow on our YouTube channel. We want to make exercising less intimidating, so we show a range of training videos for everyone from beginners to advanced fitness professionals. Our vision is of bringing together a community of trainers and fitness enthusiasts to focus on the basics: building a healthy, vibrant life. We want people to feel good about themselves and we believe exercising will do that to you because that’s what it did for us.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

It was a positive impact on our business, as people bought our products to work out at home or even in hotels during quarantine. The good thing about our bags is that you can put in as much water as you want to get the weight you desire. This eliminates the need to buy multiple different dumbbells or weights at home.

What would you like to achieve in the near future?

We’d like to have a physical shop of our own and meet our customers in person. We’re also looking into expanding into China, Singapore and other southeast Asian countries.