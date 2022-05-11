Hong Kong’s Top Female Entrepreneurs: Megan Lam

Some of Hong Kong’s most exciting and ground-breaking start-ups are run by female entrepreneurs. We break into their busy day, asking for advice that will inspire you to make it on your own. Today, we speak to Megan Lam, founder of Neurum Health.

Young entrepreneurs are on the rise as the new generation looks for more career fulfilment and seeks to make an impact on society – on their own terms. It’s an opportunity to carve out your own niche, and while there’ll always be a level of risk you’ll need to shoulder on your own, nothing beats the joy of finding start-up success and doing something you love.

But what does it mean to be a successful entrepreneur? We ask the city’s strongest Female businesswomen about their scalable start-ups and social enterprises.

Megan Lam, Founder of Neurum Health

Megan Lam of Neurum Health uses technology to help people understand and manage behavioural health, in the hope that mental healthcare can be accessed by everyone, on their own terms, anywhere and at any time. The company developed Clara, a behavioural wellness companion app using proprietary technology to remove guesswork and barriers to care. It adapts to the needs to its members to make them feel comfortable and confident about discussing their mental health.

Tell us about your business. What do you do?

Neurum Health builds technology that helps people understand and manage behavioural health – the wellbeing of mind and body. We strive for everyone to get the right care, on their terms, anywhere, anytime, the first time.

This is done through Clara, a behavioural wellness companion app, that uses our proprietary technology to remove guesswork and barriers to care, and adapts to needs in a way that makes the members in our community feel comfortable and confident.

Neurum Health is also dedicated to educating society and promoting the broader awareness and understanding of healthy minds and habits in an inclusive and culturally-relevant way.

Tell us about your best and worst day at work.

Best day at work: Hard to pick. Top talent joining us and users sharing their story on how we supported them.

Worst day at work: Having one of the most vulnerable conversations I’ve had to have in my life with my co-founder. I’m grateful Caleb is someone who leans in to challenges and has my back.

What is a normal work day like?

Every day of the week has a core focus, which helps me stay intentional with the many hats I wear, but most days involve taking care of customers and connecting with brilliant talent.

What advice would you give to someone looking to start up?

You are not your business.

What would you be doing if you weren’t doing what you do now?

My compass is set to helping as many people’s mind and lifestyle health and wellness. Neurum Health is just an extension of what I’ve always set out to do. So whatever the job title, it’ll be speaking to this.

As a child, what did you aspire to be?

A psychologist.

What has been your biggest hurdle?

A key hurdle was building the technology completely from the ground up. We were building a novel wellness product that does personalisation of mind and lifestyle health care at-scale and affordably. This means we couldn’t just copy and paste something that already existed, but really start grassroots – listening to our users, co-creating with them, doing research from day one. It was a challenge but we were able to do what we had to do and get past hurdles because we knew it was the right thing to do. The challenge takes patience, and when it comes to people’s behavioural health we must not cut corners.

How did you overcome it?

Build trust. Be patient. Co-create with the community, and listen to what’s unsaid.

Why is Hong Kong an important market for you?

This entrepreneurial and connected city is home.

If you were to invest in another start up/ field, which one would it be?

Space tech.

How hands-on are you?

Sleeves rolled up, hands-on where appropriate. If it has to do with connecting with the business and everyone in it, hands get dirty.

How do you define success? Do you consider yourself to be successful?

Success is the outcome of having an idea of where you’re going, putting one foot in front of the other, tripping, getting up, thanking and positively influencing those around you along the way. It’s not a singular triumph.

As long as I am doing this, I would consider myself successful. Not just with the learnings of Neurum Health’s journey so far, but also in other aspects of life.

What’s next for your company?

We are bringing mental health care to life — top-quality, truly accessible, and sustainable care for everyone directly where we live, work, play, and learn. A recent example is with Dorsett Hospitality Group in supporting all quarantine guests. More exciting news to come, so stay tuned!