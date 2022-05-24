Hong Kong’s Top Female Entrepreneurs: Peggy Cheung

Some of Hong Kong’s most exciting and ground-breaking start-ups are run by female entrepreneurs. We break into their busy day, asking for advice that will inspire you to make it on your own. Today, we speak to Peggy Cheung, Co-founder of Articoin.

Young entrepreneurs are on the rise as the new generation looks for more career fulfilment and seeks to make an impact on society – on their own terms. It’s an opportunity to carve out your own niche, and while there’ll always be a level of risk you’ll need to shoulder on your own, nothing beats the joy of finding start-up success and doing something you love.

But what does it mean to be a successful entrepreneur? We ask the city’s strongest Female businesswomen about their scalable start-ups and social enterprises.

Peggy Cheung, Co-founder of Articoin

Peggy Cheung co-founded Articoin in May 2021, a world’s first Green NFT platform that combines art and technology to support local artists and various environmental, social and governance causes around the world. Articoin’s Green blockchain uses 2,600 times less energy than conventional Ethereum-based chains and is on a mission to bring carbon-neutral NFT minting experiences for all.



Tell us about your business. What do you do?

I co-founded Articoin in May 2021, a “Green NFT” platform that combines art and tech to support local artists and different ESG causes in our world.

Our team has built our own green blockchain (that uses 2,600 times less energy than conventional Ethereum-based chains) and works with different partners to bring about a carbon-neutral NFT minting experience for all.

Why is what you do important?

I believe NFT technology can make more meaningful impact than speculation. So far, our community has welcomed more than 10,000 artists from across Asia and we have access to more than 12 million digital assets. Our partners and clients also include more than 40 international NGOs, charities and major corporations.Tell us about your best and worst day at work?

Tell us about your best and worst work day.

First and foremost, it’s about having a good physical state and mindset. So on a best day, I’d be well-slept, well-fed, feeling energised – emitting the I-can-do-anything vibe. Everything else will flow. As for the worst, honestly I try to see everything as another experience for me to grow. Many “worst” days turn out to be the ones that teach me the biggest lessons.

What is a normal workday like?

I meditate first thing in the morning, do my yoga routine and a bit of reading to set the tone for the day. I have all my tasks on my calendar and usually follow a “big rock, little sand” approach – knowing the small number of important and urgent tasks I must first handle that day, and other small ones that can fit in.

I generally group all calls and meetings in the late morning or late afternoon to maximise my most productive hours. I also try to set aside time just to think freely and plan things for the future. It’s important for me to connect with people I love. So I schedule non-negotiable times for my family and my dog Lobster at night.

What advice would you give to someone looking to startup?

It could be one of the most challenging things you decide to do, so you must have a strong “why” that’ll keep you going through tough times. What’s the problem you’re trying to solve? Why is this problem so important to you? Finding your own rhythm and maintaining it is also key. A start-up is a marathon not a sprint, so you really need to balance all pillars in life, like health, work, family, friends and play

What would you be doing if you weren’t doing what you do now?

Volunteering. Something related to well-being….I secretly wish to travel to India for a retreat. Or another startup maybe?

As a child, what did you aspire to be?

When I was young I actually wanted to be a vet and save animals. Well, I’m now counting on Articoin to save our world!

Why is Hong Kong an important market for you?

Hong Kong is my home! Also it has a great strategic international position and “branding” that gives credibility to our business. For example, it’s easy for us to expand into countries in South East Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia, where people have confidence in the value we represent.

Hong Kong is also a place where people are super interconnected, tech savvy, open to new ideas that we can leverage to iterate our ideas before scaling up.

If you were to invest in another start up/ field, which would it be?

Psychedelic biotech.

How hands-on are you?

We’re a lean team that’s bootstrapping – being hands-off would be a luxury

How do you define success? Do you consider yourself to be successful?

Success to me is when I’m trying my best, and when I can use my experience to influence and bring positive impact to other people. I’d like to believe that I am….in my own little way.

What’s next for your company?

Lots of exciting things are coming up. We’ll be working more closely with schools and NGOs to empower young talents. A different line may come up in that area. We’ll also be onboarding more carbonreduction partners, so later on Articoin, NFT art buyers can choose to support different projects around the world they like (eg, planting a tree in Africa that you can track in real time, even chatting or taking a selfie with the tree and the farmer).

Tech-wise, we’ll continue to strengthen our proprietary solutions for multi-media creation and display. We can definitely expect a more automated and integrated system to better tailor to the needs of our stakeholders.