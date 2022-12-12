How’s Taylor Richard Celebrating Christmas?

Digging out tried-and-tested roast recipes; online browsing for a new ugly sweater; making shopping lists; stocking up on candles to fill the house with sweet musky scents … It’s the time of year when everyone’s running in all directions doing the same things to prepare for the festive fun. Find out how Taylor Richard is celebrating Christmas.

Known as Taylor R to her 1.3 million YouTube followers, Taylor Richard is a former model turned content creator whose Christmas this year looks drastically different from previous years, as the new mother is creating new traditions with an addition to the family – a baby boy.



How do you celebrate Christmas?

Spending time with family, decorating my home, eating a lot and watching Christmas movies.



Do you have any Christmas family traditions?

Every year we’d spend Christmas Eve with my mom’s side with a big Italian feast, then on Christmas morning we’d wake up and open gifts, followed by a breakfast featuring drinks in the eclectic Christmas mugs my mom’s collected over the years. At night we’d have dinner with my dad’s side of the family. This year will be my son’s first Christmas, so I’m looking forward to starting new traditions with him.



What would a Christmas feast look like hosted by you?

Turkey cooked upside down! It was an accidental hack I discovered when I cooked turkey for the first time last year. The juices from the dark meat drip down into the white, making everything extra juicy, and it cooks faster. Also, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and roasted vegetables. Oh, and those croissants in a can from Pillsbury. My French audience cries out every time I post them on Instagram, but they’re a staple with my family and I was ecstatic when I discovered them here in CitySuper.



What’s on your wishlist this year?

Things for my son: a ball pit would be fun, and one of those busy boards where there’s a bunch of switches, ties, wheels and just bits and bobs to explore.



What was your biggest challenge and accomplishment in 2022?

Becoming a mom for both. I gave birth in March and it’s been the most rewarding, overwhelming, joyful, satisfying and confusing time. My life changed for the better, but adjusting to the changes within me was difficult. I had a major identity shift where I was trying keep my career and relationships afloat and remain connected to who I am, all the while navigating the changes my body and hormones were going through. Parenting didn’t come as a natural instinct as I expected it to, but I learned to give myself grace, time and compassion. It’s all about learning along the way. My son made me learn a lot about life. He gave me the strength I never knew I had and an unconditional love that’s just unexplainable.