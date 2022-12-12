How’s Wil Fang Celebrating Christmas?

Digging out tried-and-tested roast recipes; online browsing for a new ugly sweater; making shopping lists; stocking up on candles to fill the house with sweet musky scents … It’s the time of year when everyone’s running in all directions doing the same things to prepare for the festive fun. Find out how Wil Fang is celebrating Christmas.

It’s been a busy year for 40 Under 40 alumnus Wil Fang, managing director of the DPT Group. Slowing down isn’t an option, but he’s stealing as much time as he can for the festivities.



How do you celebrate Christmas?

Generally with friends and family. I love hosting people at my house, where I’ll cook favourites like mac and cheese, beef brisket, buttermilk biscuits, whipped mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie etc. I grew up in the Northeast (US), where it’s always about taking a break and spending time with your loved ones.



Do you have any Christmas family traditions?

We always open presents under the tree at midnight on Christmas Eve to make sure we can sleep in on Christmas morning, but Santa always comes in the middle of the night to bring an extra present or two as a nice surprise when we wake up.



What would a Christmas feast look like hosted by you?

Cakes, pies and cookies from Cookie DPT are guaranteed, served on the side of all the Christmas favourites for dinner with all the trimmings and Mariah Carey playing in the background. Board games, secret Santa, Christmas movies and a lot of debauchery are also on the menu.



What’s on your wishlist this year?

Honestly it’s been a very humbling year and I don’t have anything specific on my wish list except for hoping I’ll be able to continue doing what I love and keeping my family and team happy.



What was your biggest challenge and accomplishment in 2022?

In one word: survival. It was by far the most challenging year of my life and my work. To still be standing at the end of 2022 is a massive achievement for any of us in the industry, because not all of us were so fortunate. Let’s all hope that 2023 will be a better year for everyone.