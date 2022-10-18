Hong Kong’s New Action Vanguard: Jason Li

Jason Li was all set to become a physiotherapist but life, as it so often does, had other plans.

“When I got back to Hong Kong after college, I had a friend who couldn’t make a shoot,” Li says, his tricking and martial-arts background fortuitously coming in handy, “so he asked if I was free and introduced me to the stunt coordinator for the movie.”

This serendipitous, 11th-hour meeting landed Li a job, that then led Li to a thriving, kinetic career. Since then, Li has been stunting on films such as The Meg, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Blackhat – and, if you’ve binged through Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live-action series in 2021, it was, in fact, Li, not John Cho, who was doing most of the heavy lifting as Spike Spiegel.

How did you discover a talent for stunt-work?

I grew up watching a lot of Power Rangers and Hong Kong action movies. So as a kid I always had an affinity for martial arts and acrobatics. I started training in different types of martial arts at a young age. But it was when I discovered the art of tricking that I began to become obsessed with pushing the limits of what my body can do. When I was studying in the US I trained at a martial arts gym where other stunt performers trained as well; that was where I discovered that being a stunt performer is an actual job. I wouldn’t say I discovered a talent for stunts, it just so happened that the training and time I spent on martial arts and tricking put me in a position to be a stunt performer.

What’s the most dangerous stunt you’ve ever done?

It was actually a really simple stunt. I was stunt-doubling for a character and had to fall off a cliff face of about eight metres into a pile of boxes and mats. But what made it dangerous for me was the lack of both mental and physical preparation. On top of that, the landing zone for the fall was less than ideal and it was my first time doing a high fall. The whole day the stunt coordinator kept telling the other stunt double that his character was falling off the cliff, so he had the time to prepare and think about the stunt. The character I was doubling for had a mask on, and I was working non-stop the whole day. Flipping, fighting, running up cliff faces, riding wires, jumping off trampolines until we got to the cliff fall stunt. Then all of a sudden, the coordinator looked at the script and said, “Hey wait a second, I think Jason’s character is supposed to fall off the cliff, not the other guy.”

The cliff fall

So I suddenly had to start preparing myself for the stunt. It was also the last shot of the day, I was pretty tired and the sun was going down so I felt the time pressure and had to just suck it up and do it. I was calculating the amount of jump and the trajectory of my fall so I don’t overshoot and miss the boxes below, while not undershooting and hit the jagged cliff face. I jumped. It was just a blur of the cliff face, the mats and boxes, the trees and the sky. I hit the mats and bounced off them into the trees. Thankfully, there was another stuntman next to the boxes to catch me. My adrenaline was pumping and my heart was racing. I climbed up the cliff to look at the monitors and check with the coordinator, thought about my performance, all while expecting to go again. But before I even got up the cliff, I heard them call, “Good job everyone, that’s a wrap for today!” I let out a sigh of relief and was ready to just take off my costume halfway up the cliff and call it a day.

What’s one stunt you’d never try?

As a stuntman, it is hard to say no to stunts most of the time. But I can say that high falls are one of my weaker areas, and I would say no to a high fall that I don’t think I would be able to do safely.

What’s your most memorable stunt?

My most memorable stunt was for a Chinese movie that’s currently unreleased. It was my first fire burn – I was dragged by a horse while being on fire. We practiced each aspect of the stunt very thoroughly. I rehearsed numerous fire burns to make sure I was comfortable being on fire. Then, I rehearsed being dragged by a horse repeatedly so that the horse, the rider and I all knew what was happening. We then discussed where the costume would be on fire and how the flames would behave while being dragged by a horse. Once all the prep was done, we put all the pieces together. I think I did the stunt around 20 times that day.

What’s the coolest stunt you’ve ever seen performed by someone else?

There are so many cool and memorable stunts that I’ve seen, that it would be hard to pick just one. But I feel like the stunts from ’80s and ’90s Hong Kong action films are definitely some of the most memorable. At the time, technology wasn’t as advanced, they didn’t have the luxury of CGI so a lot of the stunts were done for real. They couldn’t use computers to digitally remove the wires and mats or replace green screens so I have massive respect for the previous generation of stuntmen.

There are two stunts that stand out to me. The first was from the movie Dragon Heart. Eight stuntmen jumped out of a building reacting to an explosion from the seventh floor of a building in construction. They fell seven floors, crashing through bamboo scaffolding and awnings, landing in a pile of mats and boxes. Apparently, the first thing the director said after they did the stunt was to “Save people”. I think some of the stuntmen weren’t in the best of shape after doing the stunt.

The second was from the film Angel Enforcers. It featured stuntman Ridley Tsui falling from a bridge over the highway in Tsim Sha Tsui onto a truck, then flipping off the truck onto a van following behind, then falling onto the floor. The amount of precision and technique and experience needed to pull that off is just, for lack of a better term, nuts.

Stunt work is understandably very taxing on the body. How do you keep your body and mind well?

Consistent training of your body and skills is a must. I hit the gym when I can to condition and strengthen my body. I also train various martial arts skills when I can as well, to try not to get too rusty. Being a stunt performer, you never know what role you need to play, so it’s good to know a bit of everything. Regarding the mind, it’s good to have a good support network. The film industry is a difficult one to be a part of, with long hours and inconsistent schedules. You hardly get to see your friends and family once work starts. So spend time with your family, your spouse and your friends when you can.

Best advice you’ve received?

Never give up, keep going. Because you never know where you will end up if you give it your all. Do not being afraid of failing, but rather being afraid of not trying. Self doubt affects all of us, so people tend to go with the safe route in their lives – and understandably so. No one wants to be in a position to fail. However, I think that every person has a dream they want to achieve. Take small steps toward the goal, you never know where it might lead you. I would hate to be in a later stage of my life and looking back thinking, “What if …”

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve had to face in the industry?

For me, it’s the constant uncertainty of the industry. You’re not sure when your next job is. You’re not sure if you’re equipped with the right skillset. All I can do is to enjoy the ride and stay optimistic.

