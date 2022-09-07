Meet the Laureates of Prestige 40 Under 40 2022

In another year fraught with uncertainty, we at Prestige looked on as friends and colleagues left the city in search of opportunities elsewhere. Yet sad though their departure may have been, it gave rise to a new cohort of entrepreneurs, entertainers and exceptional talents; a collective of passionate, brilliant individuals ready to take on this new normal.

Ask anyone on our list this year about the origins of their dreams, goals or aspirations and immediately witness the coy twinkle in their eyes, the brief pre-monologue inhalation that promises a tale peppered with charming anecdotes and hopeful declarations – and, indeed, an optimistic attitude is essential when you’re helping to build and reshape a city that’s been through several difficult years but, as we’re now relieved to be witnessing, is on the way to recovery at last.

On this year’s listing, you’ll find a few familiar faces, of course, faces that have popped up in glossy magazines and on screens small and large over the last few years. But, more than that, we wanted to shine a light on the people behind the scenes; the quieter ones who may have shied away from the spotlight, but whom we’ve since gently coaxed into, first, a conversation, and then, a session in front of the camera.

Here are the stories we love telling. Stories filled with real impact, the overcoming of adversities and, eventually, the metaphorical cocoon-bursting epiphanies. And with it all, the common thread that ties them together: hope.

We sometimes talk of hope as if it’s a given, a term thrown around like an easy call-to-action we can muster. It’s not. In fact, it takes a colossal amount of conviction and drive to remain positive, to turn faces towards the belief that tomorrow will be just a little brighter, a little more beautiful. And that’s exactly the sentiment that our 40 this year embody.

And with that said, we have full confidence that our picks this year will go on to achieve even bigger and better things. After all – and to paraphrase Franklin D Roosevelt – we have to hold on to the hope that there’s a better world just beyond the horizon.