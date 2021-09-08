Award-winning brand designer Ruth Chao is the mastermind behind some of Hong Kong’s largest cultural projects, from Heritage 1881 to the revitalisation of Central Market. She tells us why graphic design is her calling and

what she finds so gratifying about reinvigorating this city’s cultural heritage.

It’s often said that what we study in university has little to do with what we end up doing professionally. Do you think your psychology degree from the University of Bristol has helped your creative work in any way?

It’s actually the scientific side of what I do now. The scientific side of design. Because in psychology, there are a lot of different modules that we study, one of which is the cognitive processing of visual information. So what that entails is that, for example, we’ll do experiments where a machine will measure how your eyes study a piece of information, from where it first lands on the page to how it moves across the page. The eyes do a lot of micro-movements that we can’t pick up. By studying these eye movements we can tweak designs accordingly: we can change the thickness of a type, we can change colours; we can see which area of the brain lights up and how long the eyes stay on a certain point.

It was actually during that process in psychology that I realised I really enjoyed design. We were working on Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans, and we did a lot of renditions, a lot of different variations of fonts and colours and thickness. It’s so interesting, because you can see how the eye stays for, like, 0.05 seconds on a spot, and how that affects the information and hierarchy of how you process information. So that inspired me to do design and I applied to British Vogue magazine without an art degree and landed in the art department.

How has working with British Vogue, various fashion institutions and film studios, and William Chang shaped you as a designer?

At British Vogue, I got to learn from Michael Duncan, who was the creative director for 17 years. It was back in the day when people did a lot of calligraphy instead of just typefaces, which is more the trend now. So back then, we’d still do calligraphy and scan them. I was doing a lot of fetching and carrying, getting 50 bags of spaceship candies for a shoot with Nick Knight. Those days of styling, typesetting, calligraphy and photo shooting laid a lot of groundwork for what I do now.

When I came back to Hong Kong, I was with Tigergates, which was a subsidiary film studio of Lionsgate. Back then, it was a very new company. It didn’t have a creative department and outsourced all the creative work. And working on movie posters, it’s literally the deep end of graphic design. I was very lucky: the then-CEO let me do it in my own time rather than outsourcing the stuff. So I was around 23 and working on the Asian versions of overseas movie posters. I picked up a lot and learned a lot – there were nights when I googled how to make fire graphics, or how to create water droplets.

With William, I went from typesetting and photoshooting, to still graphics and motion pictures. So that included set design, costume design and stuff. I was in Beijing and it was completely different from anything that I’d ever experienced. It’s a mental marathon as there’s no real holiday when you film in China. But William is passionate about what he does. It was eye-opening and he’s training you to be tough in many ways creatively.

Did you think you’d end up becoming a graphic designer?

I always knew I wanted to do something creative. But sometimes it takes exploration to know where your path is, and where a passion really lies. I used to go around university taking photographs, but the design side is where the passion really is.

Your first entrepreneurial venture was Indicube alongside Antonia Li. Was that a learning curve for you?

Being creative and running a creative company are two different things. There was definitely a lot of learning – I’m still learning every day now and I think that’s the way it should be. We were really young then and it was challenging, because suddenly we had to be aware of things like numbers, contracts – you know, a lot of different parts that go into running a business. I quite like the balance between right brain and left brain. Back then, I was doing the creative side and Antonia was more on business development. We had different roles and we helped each other grow as well.

How does it feel to have won a Red Dot Award not just once but three times?

It’s something that’s for all the designers I’ve worked with, and not just for me. The team has been with me for five, six years and there’s a great synergy when you’ve created with somebody for a long time. My art director and I, there’s a kind of familiarity and you can do more with saying less, and we keep evolving and improving. It’s still surprising when we win. But it’s fun to collect the award as a team. Last year, we created a Hong Kong cookie brand called Pin. In Chinese, pin chang means to savour, and we created a logo that merged the two languages together, and did all the packaging and digital designs.

It was a 360-degree kind of project. For us, it’s interesting, because we’re expressing our culture to the world. It’s a bit East-meets-West, with Asian flavours such as scallion chicken but done in an international way. Being Chinese doesn’t mean sticking to a stereotypical style any longer. It could be international and still be Chinese.

Pin cookies

Do you ever look back at your old work?

When I see it now I think I’d probably have done two or three more rounds of revisions. That’s one thing William told me, that he literally cannot see the films that he’s worked on because certain things would stick out too much. But I think that’s the beauty of it, it keeps you on your toes and you keep improving.

Swire’s 150th Anniversary campaign

One of your latest projects is a citywide campaign for Swire to celebrate its 150th anniversary. Can you tell us a bit about this project?

The creative brief actually evolved in the past year, but one of the key points is to bring positivity to Hong Kong, especially after the two years that we’ve had here. And for us, that’s what we wanted to do and, at the same time, tell the story of the company’s 150 years. We went through the archives and it was fascinating how the business evolved. Swire used to be in the maritime business and all the ships that came to Hong Kong would leave empty

to go back to the UK. But then they decided that they could ship sugar for the tea that was being drunk in the UK – and that’s how the sugar business came about. Then aviation started happening and it’s a form of transportation as well. And because of the dockyard, Swire built a lot of properties and facilities for their workers, which is how Swire Properties came about. It’s so interesting, because it’s a natural progression of events. From a business standpoint, it’s all interlinked and we highlighted that in our work.

You also worked on the restoration at 1881 Heritage and the latest Central Market revitalisation project. A lot of your work tends to highlight the traditional, with an eye towards innovation and the future. Is this something you find yourself drawn to?

There’s something so romantic about keeping a part of history and breathing new life into it, and telling it through a more contemporary perspective. And also to make it relevant to the younger generation, whether that’s to make it more relatable or more adapted to our times. For House 1881, it was actually the former Marine Police Headquarters. It wasn’t quite deserted but it wasn’t quite utilised as a building either. To have the designs kind of echo the brand itself, because it’s a very rare colonial building here in Hong Kong. We only have small a number in Hong Kong on that scale. We literally drew out, part-by-part, and mirrored the exact architectural structure in the graphics. And even a logo that small contained so much detail. We did rounds and rounds of size tests and things like that but we really wanted to keep that as a kind of key branding element for House 1881.

What are the biggest challenges when it comes to reviving these heritage sites? Do you find yourself limited in terms of what you can do, or do you find excitement in these constraints?

I don’t see respecting history as a limitation. I think that, as exciting as it is to build a new brand, it’s almost more interesting to take something old and make it new. You learn so much from the process. The history part, you look at the surrounding area, how that area used to be 200 years ago, for example. And it has this nostalgic element that’s very attractive, especially in a city like Hong Kong, which moves at such a fast pace.

What can you tell us about the Central Market Revitalisation Project?

It’s a project by Chinachem and the Hong Kong Government. We’re helping to revitalise a lot of the vendors within the space, including restaurants, and cultural and retail experiences. The whole concept is basically about Hong Kong – not about the Westernised version of Hong Kong – but really the roots of Hong Kong, so even the fruit stores celebrate some sort of heritage that’s unique. I personally love tradition – the neon lights, the trams, which almost got removed some years ago. Maybe it’s just me, but I enjoy the elements between old and new, and to not forget about the past or the roots of a city. Through this project we got to reshape some of these brand experiences in a way that makes them relevant and interesting for younger people. Fruit stands, dai pai dong experiences, for example. We have a mahjong concept to really experience the different types of foods associated with it. We have ravioli dishes done in a wonton style. Creative things like this. We’re also working with the interior designers on the revitalisation of the actual space as well.

The Central Market Revitalisation Project

With Central Market and 1881 before that, do you think you’re in a unique position to preserve Hong Kong and, at the same time, shape the city’s future?

Chinachem has been our client for many years and it takes on a lot of cultural projects to revitalise the city in a very heartfelt and warm way. It’s almost like a tribute to Hong Kong that, I think, is very treasured. It’s a treasured experience for me too. When we create for these kinds of brands, what’s so fun about it is that we can put in our modern interpretations in a witty way, or phrase things in Chinese. This is one way for us as a team to come together from different perspectives to create the brand experience.

We’re also moving to use sustainable materials for all our projects. That’s a key goal I set at the beginning of the year, which I’m very happy about. Because we work so closely with large corporations, one thing we can’t escape is paper usage. So we went everywhere to source recycled paper. We even sourced a specific printer that uses safety-graded ink. Right now, there are no laws to govern what kind of ink you use in printing – your child could be touching carcinogenic ink, you have no idea.

You also have a lot of luxury clients. Is there a different mindset going into these projects compared to the more cultural, revitalisation projects you’re working on?

It’s heritage in a different way. Each brand also has its own history. It’s almost like an individual kind of world each time. We always make a point of understanding the client, knowing what the brand’s done before and what makes it unique. How do we tell the story even better? So whether it’s a cultural project, a luxury brand or a charity project, a pet brand or even a short film, it’s the same principle. Understanding is key.