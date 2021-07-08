Watch Nicholas Choi Teach Cecilia Yeung How to Fence

Our cover personalities tend to be extremely busy people – but we must admire the unwavering sportsmanship and animated demeanor displayed by both Cecilia Yeung and Nicholas Choi over the course of an eight-hour shoot on a Saturday evening.

The two professional athletes arrived on the set following a week of intensive training for their respective sports: high-jump and fencing. If they were exhausted – as we almost certainly would have been – they never once let it show as we put them through their paces. They arm-wrestled, jumped on trampolines, and laughed their way through a core workout together – and at one point, Choi even gave Yeung a bout of fencing instruction, but not before the high-jump master puts him through three rounds of an intense core workout.

Watch it all unfold in the video below.