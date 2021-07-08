People & Events

Watch Nicholas Choi Teach Cecilia Yeung How to Fence

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
08 Jul 2021
People & Events
Watch Nicholas Choi Teach Cecilia Yeung How to Fence

Our cover personalities tend to be extremely busy people – but we must admire the unwavering sportsmanship and animated demeanor displayed by both Cecilia Yeung and Nicholas Choi over the course of an eight-hour shoot on a Saturday evening.

The two professional athletes arrived on the set following a week of intensive training for their respective sports: high-jump and fencing. If they were exhausted – as we almost certainly would have been – they never once let it show as we put them through their paces. They arm-wrestled, jumped on trampolines, and laughed their way through a core workout together – and at one point, Choi even gave Yeung a bout of fencing instruction, but not before the high-jump master puts him through three rounds of an intense core workout.

Watch it all unfold in the video below.

While You’re Here…

olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 cecilia yeung nicholas choi
PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigehk