Challenge Accepted: Our Women of Power Laureates on Lessons Learned

Life comes with challenges – a common knowledge ingrained in us, a mantra we silently recite when times get hard, and a reminder from others when we lose our way. Our Women of Power honourees Sonia Samtani and Gabrielle Kirstein speak candidly on the lessons they’ve learnt through fighting battles head on.

Challenges come in all forms and only at the most inconvenient of times. They break us physically and mentally until we shrivel up into the smallest versions of ourselves. They make us question our beliefs, alienate us from the ones we love and cause us to malfunction like a rust-infected machine.



Yet, facing and overcoming obstacles – however big or small – is essential to our growth, however painful they may be. It’s in times of crisis we’re shown our truest character; stripped bare of what comforts we know is when an unclouded clarity presents itself for a metaphysical performance review. Our shaken belief systems rebuild stronger, our priorities readjust to better suit our needs, and we get a software upgrade like our smart phones do every time a new iOS is introduced.

2022 is the third year our city is confronted with Covid challenges; the first forti­fied our convictions and positive thinking, the second reformed our lifestyle and habits, and this one’s been a crash course on flexible thinking and behavioral adaptability. “I’ve had to react quickly and calmly to sudden changes in my life a lot this year,” says Sonia Samtani, owner and CEO of All About You Wellness Centre. “I had to grieve the loss of a loved one and the departure of many dear friends moving away from Hong Kong, not to mention survive a dip in business during the fifth wave in March with all the transitions.”

Sonia Samtani

Similarly, founder of Feeding Hong Kong Gabrielle Kirstein was forced to be quick on her feet. “By the time the ­fifth wave hit, our team already has well-rehearsed contingency plans in place,” she says. “What I didn’t anticipate was a ­first staff Covid case that coincided with a leadership change, at a time when I was in UK visiting family and flights back to Hong Kong were suddenly cancelled.”

As strong female leaders, Samtani and Kirstein didn’t falter under pressure. Over Zoom, Kirstein onboarded her new CEO and raised over HK$2 million to support 200,000 additional meals for vulnerable people, all within two weeks of learning returning Hong Kong wasn’t an option. Her tip on ­finding solutions: break down the problem into manageable bite-size pieces and, she adds, “Make sure you get enough sleep to stay awake at the wheel!”

Gabrielle Kirstein



Samtani faces her obstacles by readjusting her mindset for a fresh perspective. “What seems all encompassing at the time will be a snapshot of a moment, a small part of your life’s experience in retrospect,” the wellness guru explains. “We have the tools to face situations we are dealt, we just need to believe that to gain access to those tools.”

It’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s undeniable overcoming challenges is one of life’s most rewarding experiences. “You always survive and will be stronger for it,” says Kirstein. “You learn more from times of adversity than smooth sailing.”



And as they say, all things come to an end. “When you’re down in the dumps, remind yourself it’ll be over soon,” Samtani adds. “And when it’s over, you will feel stronger, more grounded and surer of who you are. That’s how you grow.”